Read Hanna’s 13 Reasons Why Not Note from the Season 2 Finale

Hannah wrote a “Reasons Why Not” note that we saw in the finale of 13 Reasons Why Season 2. But the note wasn’t read to the fans, rather it was just shown for a brief moment when Olivia Baker gave the note to Clay. Luckily, we can make out the majority what Hannah wrote.

Photos of Hannah’s ‘Reasons Why Not’ Note

First, see photos of the note below. Then we’ll transcribe what is written on the note in the next section.

Hannah’s Reasons Why Not

Here is what was written on the note.

Mom and Dad

They will blame themselves, and it’s not their fault.

New York

I could get there someday if not college, then after college. And maybe I could start over there.

Clay

He will also think it’s his fault, and it isn’t. He’ll think he could have saved me. But we can’t save people, not that way at least — it’s more complicated than that.

Writing

I might — might — write something great one day. Get it published. Even be a writer. Seems unlikely — but possible.

Dad

Loves me without question. Always wants what’s best for me. Even though I’m mad at him, it would be unfair to him to leave.

Mom

I don’t know if she could live through it. She is always so on edge already. But maybe that’s already my fault. I know she loves me — I wish she knew that I knew.

Mom and Dad

Worked so hard to give me a better life. Would be letting them down.

Helmet

Is a genuinely good guy. And I genuinely like him. And maybe we’re supposed to be together. Don’t know. But maybe. If I go, we’ll never find out.

Maybe

Someday I could make a difference in someone else’s life.››

Maybe

…have a kid of my own one day, and maybe she could be… (The rest is difficult to read.)

Maybe

…It’s not as bad as I think… (The rest is difficult to read.)

The Tragedy of Hannah’s Note

Just as Hannah’s mom told Clay, the tragedy of Hannah’s note is that she came up two short. She thought of 13 Reasons Why but only 11 Reasons Why Not. However, as Olivia noted, there are always more reasons “why not” than reasons “why,” whether you can think of them all at a particular moment in time or not. Even Hannah’s chance at happiness with Clay or her love for her parents were, by themselves, enough of a reason to outweigh the 13.

If you or someone you love is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours every day: 1-800-273-8255. An online chat is also available, or you can text HOME to the National Suicide Hotline at 741741 (only available in the U.S.)