Who Died on the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale?

Who died on the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone? This is going to be a live post with spoilers about the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone. It looks like some lives might be lost tonight, and we’re going to update this story live as the episode airs.

This post has major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone.

When we left off last week, Tate had just been kidnapped, presumably by the Beck brothers. War has now gone off the rails and it’s a given that someone’s going to die. But who?

In the first few minutes of the show, we see a flashback of John with his 90-year-old father. It’s a sweet scene, and it looks like his dad is nearing death as they talk about life, memories, and what his father misses.

Then just about 10 minutes into the episode, we have our first death. Armed men, presumably working for the Becks, break into Jenkins’ home. He’s armed but he’s no match for both of them.

In a surprising move, Jenkins is shot and killed by one of Becks’ men, after taking another one of them out. The sheriff finds him lying dead outside his home.

So it just took a few minutes into the episode to have our first death.

But 26 minutes into the episode and Dan Jenkins is the only death so far. Rainwater is fine and John called to warn him to stay on the reservation.

But then at the 30-minute mark, another kill is made. Kayce gets a warrant and goes into the Becks’ home, finding Malcolm Becks’ brother sitting on the toilet in the back of the house. Tate isn’t there.

Kayce shoots and kills Malcolm’s brother, Beck Brother Number 2, after he told him where they were keeping Tate and then begged not to be killed. Tate said he promised his wife Monica that he’d take them both out, and all he has is his word.

So that’s one Beck Brother down, and Jenkins killed at the 32-minute mark in the series.

This is a developing story.

More to come…

