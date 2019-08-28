‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale: What Time & Channel Does Episode 10 Air Tonight?

Yellowstone is back tonight for the Season 2 finale, and fans are scared to find out what’s happening with Tate and his mysterious disappearance. Season 2 Episode 10 of Yellowstone airs tonight on Paramount, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Here are all the details you’ll need on how to watch the episode tonight live as it airs.

Yellowstone Episode 10 Time & Date: Yellowstone airs tonight, Wednesday, August 18, 2019. The episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) On the West Coast, the episode airs at 10 p.m. Pacific., according to Paramount’s website.

Yellowstone Channel: Yellowstone‘s tenth episode tonight is airing on the Paramount Network.

To find what channel Paramount Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network. (Paramount Network is the new name for the channel that was once called Spike TV.)

Yellowstone Length: Many Yellowstone episodes have been a little longer than an hour this season, and tonight’s is one of those. The episode will last about three minutes longer, ending at 11:03 p.m. Eastern.

About the series: The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in the United States. John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) is constantly at war to keep his family’s land. He’s temporarily joined forces with his sworn enemies, Rainwater and Jenkins, to fight the Beck brothers as they seek to control the region.

Tonight’s episode is called “Sins of the Father.” The synopsis reads: “The feud with the Becks comes to a head as the Duttons scramble to save one of their own.”

Let’s take a look back at the episodes we’ve seen so far. Episode 1, “A Thundering,” was directed by Ed Bianchi and written by Taylor Sheridan and John Coveny. Episode 2, “New Beginnings,” was directed by Ed Bianchi and written by Taylor Sheridan. Episode 3, “The Reek of Desperation,” was directed by Stephen Kay and written by Taylor Sheridan. Last week’s episode, “Only Devils Left,” was directed by Stephen Kay and written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan.

Episode 5, “Touching Your Enemy,” was written by John Coveny and Ian McCulloch and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by John Dahl. Episode 6, “Blood the Boy,” was written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by John Dahl. Episode 7, “Resurrection Day,” was written by John Coveny and Ian McCulloch and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by Ben Richardson. Episode 8, “Behind Us Only Grey, ” was written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by Ben Richardson.

Last week’s episode, “Enemies by Monday,” was directed by Guy Ferland and written by Taylor Sheridan and Eric Beck.

Yellowstone had 10 episodes in Season 2, which is one more episode than we had in Season 1. So tonight is the finale. The good news is that the series has already been renewed for Season 3. And we know that Josh Holloway (who played Sawyer on Lost) will be joining the cast for Season 3. Q’orianka Kilcher of The Alienist is also joining the cast for Season 3. So we have a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

READ NEXT: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 9 Recap & Review