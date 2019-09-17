AGT 2019 Finale Time & Finals Schedule

The 2019 America’s Got Talent finale is a two-part event, with performances from the top 10 finalists airing tonight live on the show. The finals start tonight, with the grand finale airing tomorrow night. For all the information on the show schedule, the finalists, the celebrity performers, what time the shows air and how to watch the episodes online, read on below.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” SEASON 14 FINALE DATES & TIMES: The finals will air from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT, on September 17, 2019. The finale episode will then air on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT as well.

AGT 2019 CHANNEL: As always, the show airs on the NBC network.

AGT FINALISTS 2019: The contestants in the finals for season 14 are Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable, and Voices of Service.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” 2019 FINALE PERFORMERS: According to NBC, the celebrities on board for the finale performances include Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress, singer and entertainment icon Cher; singer/songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus; Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Macklemore; three-time Grammy Award nominee and singer, songwriter, actress and activist Leona Lewis; singer and songwriter Ozuna; global superstar, producer and DJ Kygo; pianist Lang Lang; and Chris Jericho, the AEW champion and lead singer of the rock band Fozzy. There will also be a surprise performer. Plus, judge Julianne Hough will perform the World Premiere of her new original song. Violinist and season 13 AGT finalist Brian King Joseph will return to the show for a performance and Lilly Singh, the host of A Little Late With Lilly Singh is set to appear.

AGT NEWS: With season 14 of the show coming to an end, one might wonder about the future of the show, or about its spinoff show AGT: The Champions. Fortunately, for Champions fans, the spinoff has been renewed for a season 2, which should air this winter. And, TV Series Finale has reported that a season 15 has been granted, so there is no cancellation to report. It should premiere in Summer 2020, as the show generally runs through the summer months.

The format of the show will also stay the same, as Simon Cowell told USA Today that when it comes to the format of the live shows, “It’s pretty much what we’ve always had. It’s worked. Every year, the golden buzzers are becoming more and more impactful. That idea came from the ‘Got Talent’ (version) in Germany. When we saw it, we decided to put that in all the shows. It’s become like a trademark, like the ‘X’ in The X Factor.” Why mess with what works, right?

HOW TO WATCH “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.