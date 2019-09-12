Tonight was the second and final live results show for the America’s Got Talent 2019 semifinals and only a few acts move on in the competition and into the finale. Last night, the semifinalists performed live for America’s votes and fans were waiting to see who would move on in the competition. Well tonight is the night. The acts who performed last night were:

Alex Dowis

Chris Kläfford

Detroit Youth Choir

Dom Chambers

Emanne Beasha

Lukas & Falco

Luke Islam

Marcin Patrzalek

Ryan Niemiller

V. Unbeatable

Voices of Service

During tonight’s results show, fates are revealed and performers hoped to keep their spot on the show.

Read on below for a rundown on tonight’s results in our live recap. See who made it through, who was eliminated, and who competed for tonight’s live Dunkin Save vote. We will continue to update you with the results as they air live.

AGT 2019 Results Live Recap – Semifinals Part 2

The show started off with a live performance and video recap of yesterday’s performances, along with behind-the-scenes footage. Then, the contestants up for tonight’s Dunkin’ Save were revealed.

The three acts in danger are were Alex Dowis, Emanne Beasha and Ryan Niemiller. Upon showing the instant results, Niemiller was in the lead by far, so it looked like he was going to get the Dunkin’ Save. But, viewers still had time to cast their votes, so anything could happen.

After a short commercial break, the first results of the evening came for Chris Klafford, V. Unbeatable, and Dom Chambers. And, the first act to make it through to the finals tonight was … V. Unbeatable. V. Unbeatable was guest judge Dwayne Wade’s husband, who also happens to be new AGT judge Gabrielle Union’s husband.

Piff the Magic Dragon, an AGT veteran, took the stage to perform a magic trick with the help of judge Simon Cowell, host Terry Crews, and Piff’s little dog Mr. Piffles. Piff now has his own residency in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Next up was some more results … Marcin Patrzalek, Lukas & Falco and the Detroit Youth Choir each found out their fates. And, the next act going into the finals was revealed to be Detroit Youth Choir. Luke Islam and Voices of Service were up next, but Islam didn’t make the cut. Voices of Service made it through tonight.

AGT 2019 Dunkin Save Winner Tonight

Before Alex Dowis, Emanne Beasha and Ryan Niemiller found out whether or not they had the live votes on their side, AGT showed a video package behind-the-scenes with Piff.

And then it was time to find out which of these three was voted through to the finale … comedian Ryan Niemiller. But, it wasn’t over for the other two contestants. They still had a shot at the finals, at the mercy of the judges.

When the judges weighed in with their votes, Gabrielle Union was the first to address the two semifinalists, praising each of them. But, she ended up picking Beasha. Julianne Hough gushed over Beasha’s mature singing voice and then told Dowis he is a true artist. But, she too picked Beasha. Howie Mandel was the next judge to give his vote and he went with Alex Dowis. So, it was down to Simon Cowell, who ultimately sealed the deal for Emanne Beasha making it into the finals.