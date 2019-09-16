How Is Alec Baldwin Related to Justin Bieber?

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, while Alec Baldwin is one of the biggest actors and comedians in the world. So, how did these two come to be related?

Well, on September 13, 2018, Bieber tied the knot with Alec Baldwin’s niece, Hailey, thus, becoming Baldwin’s nephew.

According to People, Bieber and his wife got married two months after being engaged, in a New York courthouse, but hope to celebrate with a wedding a year later. An insider revealed, “Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well. They always planned to have one. They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”

The insider added, “They are very happy about their married life together.”

TMZ has reported that the event is set to take place on September 30, 2019, in South Carolina, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff.

Alec Baldwin Didn’t Know His Niece Was Getting Married

When Bieber and his bride first tied the knot, Alec Baldwin had no idea that his niece was getting married. Baldwin was surprised at the news and told Us Weekly, “I didn’t know the wedding was now. They keep everything under wraps.”

Baldwin continued, “I’m sure I’ll buy them something. I can’t imagine what they’ll need. I’d have to find out what they’re missing. There’s gotta be something they’re missing.”

Stephen Baldwin Is Justin Bieber’s Father-in-Law

Hailey’s parents are actor Stephen Baldwin and mom Kennya Deodato, which makes them Bieber’s in-laws. Deodato is a graphic designer, while Hailey’s father is the youngest of the Baldwin brothers.

One thing that definitely bonds Hailey and her husband is their faith, belonging to the same church. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Hailey said, “I was raised in church. I was brought up in that life, and I think that it’s very important for everybody to be in touch with their spirituality and to have a relationship with God. Not everybody is going to believe in the God that I believe in, but it’s something that I’m not afraid to share with people because I know how it inspires me — how it positively affects my life. So if you don’t like it, no one is saying that you have to follow what I follow, but I should be free to talk about what I want to. I think that God kind of put me in the place in my life to not be quiet about it, not be quiet about him, but to reach people and to inspire people.”

She continued, saying faith is “a big part of my life. A lot of my closest friends, people that I trust the most, people that have been there for me the most are all people that are in my church and people that are kind of trying to guide me from the outside perspective. I think that’s so big for me because if you have everybody in the same industry as you doing the same thing as you, it’s easy to get a little bit wrapped up and … lost. My family and people that I have around me personally are the reasons why I think I’m able to stay very true to myself and very grounded.”

