Ann B. Davis’s Death: How Did the Brady Bunch Star Die?

When A Very Brady Renovation premieres on HGTV, almost the entire original cast of the beloved family sitcom, The Brady Bunch, will be returning to work on the reality series. The six remaining cast members include from the show, which wrapped up its original five seasons on TV in 1974, includes Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Susan Olsen (Cindy), Barry Williams (Mike), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), and Eve Plumb (Jan).

HGTV purchased the famous Brady home located at 11222 Dilling Street for $3.5 million in 2018, and for the 50th anniversary of The Brady Brunch‘s original premiere, made it the cast’s job to renovate the iconic house. To help out, HGTV brought along Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, Good Bones stars Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine, Flea Market Flip’s Lara Spencer, Restored by the Fords siblings Leanne and Steve Ford and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth.

However, noticeably missing to help transform the house, The Brady Bunch‘s mother and father, Florence Henderson, who died in 2014, Robert Reed, who passed in 1992, and the family’s original housekeeper Alice, famously played by actress Ann B. Davis, who died on June 1, 2014.

Davis was a Two-Time Emmy Winner

Ann B. Davis, who earned a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 1960, and won two consecutive Emmys for her work on The Bob Cummings Show, was born May 3, 1926, in Schenectady, New York, and started acting at the age of six by performing in a puppet show. After graduating with a Bachelor’s in Theatre from the University of Michigan in 1948, Davis spent years working in numerous small productions before touring as a dancer in Oklahoma!, and booking her breakout role as Charmaine “Schultzie” Schultz on The Bob Cummings Show.

Davis is perhaps best remembered as Alice Nelson from The Brady Brunch, a role she played for all five seasons, and one of only three cast members who appeared in every single episode. When asked about the pressure of Hollywood she said ” I know at least a couple hundred glamor gals who are starving in this town. I’d rather be myself and eating.” Inspired by her role on The Brady Bunch, she authored a cookbook entitled “Alice’s Brady Brunch Cookbook” in 1994.

Davis’ Cause of Death: Subdural Hematoma

The actress passed away after falling in her home in San Antonio. Davis hit her head on the bathtub, which caused a subdural hematoma, and she never regained consciousness. Davis never married, nor did she have any children. She is buried at St. Helena’s Episcopal Church in Boerne, Texas.

Following the news of her death in 2004, her co-star Knight put out the following statement:

“It is with sadness that I hear of the passing of Ann B. Davis. At the same time, it is with fondness that she will be remembered. As with perhaps all of America, I smile when I think of Alice. Ann B. Davis was used by all of us Bradys (adults and kids) as the benchmark of professionalism and we are all better for having shared time working together. I will always remember Ann B as a much more complex and serious person than what her comedic roles would project. She was kind and caring but above all, she was an intensely private and contemplative person who balanced her self-respect with the respect she showed all those whom she came in contact with. She will both be missed and loved forever.”

