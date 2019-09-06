Micheline Roquebrune, Sean Connery’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sir Sean Connery and his wife of 44 years, Micheline Roquebrune, waited out and survived Hurricane Dorian as it passed through their home in the Bahamas. The Oscar winning actor and Micheline were on the island of New Providence when the Category 5 storm hit, and Connery said they were “lucky” Hurricane Dorian mostly avoided the island his home is located, which has reportedly killed at least 30 people in the Bahamas, a number expected to rise in the aftermath clean-up.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Mail of him and his wife Connery said, “We are both fine. We were lucky compared to many others and the damage here was not great. We had been prepared for the storm, everything was ready in advance – we weren’t taking any chances and knew what to do.”

Connery, 89, and Micheline, 90, his second wife, have been married since 1975. The James Bond actor and the French-Moroccan painter moved to live in the Bahamas full-time in the 1990s. Their mansion is located in Lyford Cay, an exclusive gated community on New Providence. The bulk of Hurricane Dorian ravaged Great Abaco, which is about 90 miles away from their home.

Here’s what you need to know about Sean Connery’s wife, Micheline….

1. Micheline Has Three Children from Two Previous Marriages

Micheline was married twice before meeting Sean, and like her husband, they were both married when they first met. She is a mother to her children Oliver, Micha, and Stephane, and step-mother to Sean’s son from a previous marriage, actor Jason Connery.

2. Micheline and Sean Never Had Children

While Connery has one son, Jason Connery, with first wife, actress Diane Cilento. They were married for 11 years, from 1962 to 1973. Cilento was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 1963 film Tom Jones, and married her third husband, Andrea Volpe in 1956. They had one daughter, Giovanna in 1957, but divorced four years later. The actress passed away at the age of 78 in 2011.

3. Micheline Detailed the First Time She Had ‘Crazy’ Sex with Sean

Connery was 23-years-old and still married to Cilento when he first met Micheline, 24, at the Mohammedia golf club in Morrocco, but their chemistry was undeniable. As Micheline explained to France’s Gala magazine, they were sharing a bed within 24 hours of meeting. She said, “The key is in the door. He’s reading a newspaper, lying down, naked. In one step, I jump on the bed, undo my leather belt and pretend to whip him with it while dancing.”

Micheline continued, “He grabs hold of me and kisses me passionately. Almost brutally. Animalistically. His skin releases a scent, not of hot sand, but more like Silex, a warm and intoxicating smell like stones rubbing against each other. I’m transported. The four days that follow, we continue to play golf like strangers then we meet to make love like crazy people. The reality is even better than the fantasy. No man has ever had this effect on me.”

4. Sean & Micheline Didn’t Reunite Until Two Years After First Fling

After their romp in Morocco, both Sean and Micheline returned to their life with their respective partners. Two years later, Micheline received a message from Sean to meet him in Marbella, a small coastal town in Spain. While at first, Micheline balked at his gall,”[I think to myself] ‘Who does he think he is?’ … [But once there] he locks his eyes on mine and says, ‘I’ve missed you … I can’t stop thinking about you and I can’t forget you.'”

5. Micheline Is a Celebrated Painter

Born in 1929, Micheline was a professional golfer in her youth before turning her passion to culture and art at age 23. She found success as a painter, and has held exhibitions for her art in Chicago, Rome, France, and Athens. Her work was also featured in Washington D.C.’s ‘National Museum of Women in the Arts’ exhibit.

