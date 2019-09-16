Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on TV Tonight? When is the 2019 Finale?

The schedule for Bachelor in Paradise 2019 recently got a bit confusing. Some thought the finale was airing last week, with the reunion airing this week. But, the finale and reunion are actually combined into one episode this week. And, for all of BIP season 6 thus far, the show has aired episodes on Monday and Tuesday nights. But, finale week is different.

If you are wondering if BIP is on TV tonight, it is not. The Bachelor in Paradise finale episode won’t start to air until tomorrow night, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Instead of airing in its usual two-hour time slot, the show will run three hours long, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT.

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 6 Finale

The Xfinity description of the last episode of the season reads, “The four remaining couples spend one last night in the fantasy suites before deciding if they are ready to take their relationships to the next level; alumni couples return; the identity of the next bachelor in revealed.”

Now, before we get into spoilers and other information surrounding the finale, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know what happens to the remaining cast members or any other updates, STOP READING NOW.

So, what happens on the finale? Well, according to Reality Steve, after the overnight dates, Nicole and Clay break up because Clay won’t fully commit. Then, the remaining three couples all get engaged. They include Demi Burnett to Kristian Haggerty, Dylan Barbour to Hannah Godwin, and Katie Morton to Chris Bukowski.

“Bachelor in Paradise” 2019 Reunion

When it comes to the reunion, the engaged couples, as well as cast members from over the course of the season, show up to confront exes, update viewers and reveal news about themselves.

One of the engaged couples revealed that they have been having a hard time, though they are supposedly still together. Reality Steve dished, “Katie comes out on stage not wearing her engagement ring, and basically calls Chris out saying things weren’t going great, and she feels like she’s putting in all the effort and he’s not trying enough. Chris wasn’t thrilled she chose to do this on stage. Eventually, they work through it on stage, she puts on the ring, and at present time they are still together and engaged.”

Other couples who appeared on the reunion but didn’t make it to the finale were Connor Saeli with Whitney Fransway, Tayshia Adams with John Paul Jones, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes with Dean Unglert. Though Adams dumped JPJ on the show, the two reportedly got together outside of the show. According to E! News, when they were on BIP, Adams didn’t really take JPJ seriously. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adams had said, “Honestly, I felt like I’d made a really big mistake letting someone go that genuinely cared about me, but also I knew that my heart wasn’t there, so I didn’t wanna lead him on or anything.”

When it comes to the big announcement for The Bachelor 2020, Reality Steve has spoiled that Peter Weber will be revealed as the new star of the upcoming season.

