Big Brother 21 Spoilers: Who Wins Final HOH Tonight?

The end is near. Big Brother 21 wraps up tonight, and the final three contestants will have to duke it out for the grand prize. Tonight’s episode will see the outcome for the final Head of Household, and viewers will get to see how the winner will affect the season outcome. Read on to find out which contestant wins the HOH tonight.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who wins the HOH during the season 21 finale of Big Brother. We will provide live updates once the episode airs.

Whomever wins the final Head of Household will have an excellent chance at winning the entire season. The first part of the HOH competition aired during last week’s episode, and Jackson Michie managed to come out on top.

As the winner of the first part, Jackson will now wait to find out who wins parts two and three. He will face off against the winner of the former, to determine who wins the HOH title. Once crowned, the HOH will be able to evict someone into third place, while the finalist who finishes in second place will accompany them to the final vote. Whoever finishes in third place will head to the jury, and the final two will face the jury, who will ask them questions.

Jackson Michie Won the First Part of the HOH Competition

According to CinemaBlend, the winner of tonight’s second part is Holly Allen. She manages to beat Nicole Anthony, meaning that she and her “showmance” partner will go head-to-head in the final challenge. The houseguest who wins the second part has gone on to win the $500,000 grand prize for the past seven seasons in a row, so Holly is in a very good position.

Many viewers assume that whoever wins will evict Nicole to third place, but there has been some recent tension between Jackson and Holly. Jackson is worried that Holly will betray him, while Holly is considering her chances against a seemingly “easier” opponent like Nicole.

That said, the Big Brother Network reports that Jackson and Holly will work through their differences for the greater good. Nicole was reportedly seen crying after the results of the second challenge, while Jackson and Holly were smiling and talking about her achievement. No matter who wins the second challenge, they’re both going to finish in the one and two spots.

The winner gets the aforementioned grand prize of $500,000, while the runner-up gets $50,000. The third place finalist will likely be given $25,000 as America’s Favorite Houseguest, especially if it turns out to be Nicole. So who has the best chance at winning the final Head of Household?

We think Jackson will be the winner of the third part and claim the HOH crown. He’s proven to be fantastic at competitions throughout the season, racking up four Power of Veto wins and three Head of Household crowns. Once he is crowned, he will likely evict Nicole to third place and take Holly with him to the final two.