Big Brother 2019 Finale Spoilers: Who Wins Season 21?

Big Brother 21 airs its finale tonight on CBS at 9:30 p.m. EST. The top three contestants are Holly Allen, Nicole Anthony and Jackson Michie, and they will compete in a final competition to determine who wins Head of Household and who gets evicted to third place.

Read on below for the live updates and spoilers on what happened during the season 21 finale of Big Brother, as well as who won. Results are highlighted in “bold.”

9:45 – The episode starts with a lengthy jury discussion. The jury includes Tommy Bracco, Christie Murphy, Jessica Milagros, Nick Maccarone, Analyse Talavera, Kathryn Dunn and Jack Matthews. They talk about their expectations, and their thoughts on the three finalists: Jackson Michie, Holly Allen and Nicole Anthony. Jackson won the first leg of the HOH competition, so he sits the next one out.

9:55 – Holly and Nicole square off for the second leg of the HOH competition. It was a tense ordeal, especially given that Nicole has a lot riding on the outcome, but Holly proved the victor. She claims the top spot, and will now go on to face Jackson in the third leg of the competition.

10:00 – The jury weigh in on Holly’s game play and whether she has what it takes to win the grand prize. Jack complimented Holly’s relationships with people outside of her alliance with Jackson, and her ability to adapt to different situations. Her ability to remain off the block for 83 days was also noted. The jury seems to be leaning towards Holly as a potential winner.

10:10 – Jackson wins the third and final competition against Holly. He is crowed the Head of Household, and will now have the option of taking either Holly or Nicole with him to the final two.

Dr. Will Kirby returns as the host of the jury roundtable, and he told Us Weekly that it is set to be the most exciting jury yet. This jury was by far, by far, the best jury I’ve ever seen!,” he gushed. “And this is my seventh year hosting the jury roundtable discussion. The main difference is that they were emotionally engaged in the discussion — in the past we’ve always had at least two jurors who were affected. That wasn’t the case with this group.”

Kirby also talked about the chances that Jackson and Holly will have if they make it to the final two. “No one wins alone. It just doesn’t happen,” he admits. “So a showmance was can be a powerful force. A showmance is a great strategy. Know how I know this? I invented the word showmance!!! Google it.” Despite his optimism, Kirby maintains that the jury will be a very tough bunch to please.

“Trust me when I tell you that any of the three finalists can win Big Brother 21,” he explained. “I can’t say anything other than that on this topic. The Big Brother fans are notoriously tough critics. And they always hate on the current final three, happens every season. But history will show that this was a great season and a kinetic final three.”