Who Is Competing on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Tonight?

Tonight, an all-new episode of Celebrity Family Feud will air on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. Who will be competing on the show tonight?

This evening’s episode will feature Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeff Garlin, and “members of their respective TV families.”

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s competitors:

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is best known for her role on Black-ish. From 2000 to 2008, she also played the starring role of Joan Clayton in Girlfriends.

Now, fans are getting a double dose or Ross on Tuesday nights. She will be narrating the new series, Mixed-ish, that stars Arica Himmel as her younger self. Cheat Sheet quotes the actress as recently saying, “I think teenage life is difficult, but I wouldn’t put that on my mixed experience… I would just call that being a teenager. I would not go back. I would not go back to my teen years or my 20s if you paid me. So I don’t know that I would hinge any of that specifically on the mixed experience.”

She continued, “Really, it’s about finding one’s own identity, and learning to own that on your own. I think that’s part of being a teenager in any of that. So what I identify with, and the way this story is being told, is that it’s a fish out-of-water experience, that you’re not the same as everyone, which I think everyone experiences. How do you find your people and your tribe of like-minded, like-hearted individuals? And how do you figure out who you are when you’re busy not knowing who you are at all?”

Anthony Anderson

Comedy fans are well acquainted with funnyman Anthony Anderson, who has starred in All About the Andersons, Black-ish, and The Bernie Mac Show. He has also held leading roles in K-Ville, and Law & Order, among other series.

Recently, news surfaced that Anderson would be joining HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot, which is slated for a 10-episode season. In a statement, Anderson shared, “On Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, I will be part of making a real impact on a family’s future… The joy of working alongside people in the community to help a family get a fresh start in their new home is extraordinary.”

People reports Jane Latman, the president of HGTV, as adding in her own statement, “Anthony’s humor, tremendous talent, fun-loving personality and desire to help will make a lasting impact on these deserving families.”

Jeff Garlin

Fans of The Goldbergs will be happy to see Garlin on tonight’s episode, as well. The actor is perhaps best known for playing Jeff Greene on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, along with Mort Meyers on Arrested Development. In the world of film, he has played significant roles in Wall-E, Toy Story 3, and Safety Not Guaranteed.

The Goldbergs, which will be facing off against members of the black-ish cast tonight, premiered in September 2013. Created by Adam F. Goldberg, the show was renewed for a seventh season in May.

Who will win tonight’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC? Find out tonight at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

