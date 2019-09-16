‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Premiere Date, Time & Channel

Dancing With the Stars season 28 is here, with a whole new batch of celebrities competing for the mirrorball trophy. There are some familiar faces in the ballroom, a few different twists, and some new pros. Get the rundown on the show’s schedule, the judges, cast details and more below.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” 2019 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere date of the new season is September 16, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. It will carry on, airing on Monday nights throughout the season.

DWTS 2019 CHANNEL: Like always, Dancing With the Stars airs on the ABC network.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” 2019 PREMIERE PERFORMANCES: According to ABC, the dances on night 1 of the competition will include the ‘Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa or Tango. Some of the songs featured in the premiere will include Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” Shania Twain’s “Man, I Feel Like a Woman!,” Donna Summer’s “She Works Hard for the Money,” Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” Michael Buble’s “Feeling Good,” Lizzo’s “Juice” and Imagine Dragons’ “Whatever it Takes.”’

DWTS FALL 2019 CAST – THE HOSTS: Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have returned to co-host the show once again.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” 2019 CONTESTANTS: This season’s contestants include country artist Lauren Alaina, singer Ally Brooke, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, The Office actress Kate Flannery, former NFL player Ray Lewis, actor and comedian Kel Mitchell, former NBA player and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Supremes singer Mary Wilson and Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek. Christie Brinkley was supposed to be participating, but, days before the premiere, she broke her arm and her daughter, Sailor, has stepped in to replace her.

DWTS 2019 PROS: The pro dancers on the show this season are Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Peta Murgatroyd, Keo Motsepe, and Brandon Armstrong. They are joined by newbies Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. According to ET Online, there will be no troupe dancers this season. The troupe dancers entertain during commercials and back up some of the performances.

Former DWTS pro Derek Hough’s girlfriend Hayley Erbert is usually a part of the troupe. Longtime pros Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev were also cut from the show, which is extra surprising since Burgess won the mirrorball trophy with Bobby Bones last season. All of the cast-offs reached out to fans online to announce their departure. Chigvintsev was the most outspoken to the media, upset about the firing.

Erbert, like Burgess and others, wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram that stated, “As some of you may already know, I, unfortunately, will not be apart of DWTS this season. The past 3.5 years have been the most incredible journey for me. To have been apart of this show for 7 seasons, 4 tours, and a mentor on DWTS Juniors is beyond anything I could have imagined. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, I adore you all and would not be where I am without your love. I want to wish everyone in my dancing fam the best of luck this season! They all will kill it as usual! As sad as I am to not be apart of this season, life has decided to guide me in a different direction and I am excited to see where it will take me.

DWTS 2019 JUDGES: The three main judges, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba have all returned to the show. Goodman told ABC that he’ll be “gunning for” people this season with his scores.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” 2019 NEW RULES: When it comes to a new twist in the show, at-home voters will not be able to vote during the premiere episode.

