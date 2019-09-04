EJ Johnson, Magic Johnson’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Earvin “EJ” Johnson III is the son of NBA Hall of famer and Los Angeles Lakers legendary point guard, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, a five-time NBA Champion, entrepreneur and Earletha “Cookie” Johnson, a notable Hollywood actress and successful entrepreneur.

Here is what you need to know about EJ Johnson:

1. EJ Is Magic Johnson’s Middle Child

EJ Johnson was born on June 4, 1992. He is Cookie Johnson’s oldest child but Magic Johnson’s middle child. His brother, Andre Johnson has a different mother. In 1995, the Johnson family adopted Elisa Johnson when she was a baby.

2. EJ Johnson Is An NYU Graduate

According to his Wikipedia page, Johnson attended New York University where he studied hospitality with a focus on event planning and design. However, a 2017 article in Urbo states that Johnson graduated from the prestigious school with a degree in event management and design with an interest in fashion, journalism, and media.

3. EJ Johnson Has An Acting Background & Lost A Lot of Weight

In 2014, he joined the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, a reality series following lives of some of the richest kids.

In 2015, EJ lost over 100 pounds and had surgery to remove excess weight.

“It’s a totally new mindset — I’m completely dedicated to living a new, healthy lifestyle. It’s given me a whole new view on life. I really think it’s important that you not listen to so many fads; you really need to find what works for you,” EJ told Page Six in September 2015.

4. EJ Johnson Is Openly Gay

In 2013, Johnson came out as gay to his family at the age of 17 after a TMZ report published pictures of him holding hands with a male friend. He has the support of his family including his father, Magic Johnon.

“It’s all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be or what you want them to become,” Magic Johnson told Ellen DeGeneres on the Ellen Show.

More from Magic Johnson’s Interview and Chat with the Ellen Show below:

“It’s all about loving them no matter who they are, what they decide to do,” Magic Johnson told Ellen. “When my son came out, I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents. And we love him. E.J. is amazing,” he added. You’ve got to support your child. There’s so many people who try to discriminate against them. So if you don’t support them, who’s going to support them and love them?”

5. EJ Johnson & Jennifer Lopez Know How To Party

A video surfaced on Twitter of Lopez and EJ Johnson getting their dance on to Teena Marie’s Square Biz while at his Magic Johnson’s 60th Birthday party in Saint Tropez.

Jennifer Lopez, Magic Johnson’s Son Rump Shake in San Tropez – https://t.co/ZAaXbYEnks pic.twitter.com/djPolv14Wz — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) September 4, 2019

Former New York Yankees All Star Alex Rodriguez, CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, NBA on TNT’s Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, ESPN First Take’s Stephen A. Smith, NBA Hall of Famer and Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas and former New York Knicks coach, Mike Woodson were some of the notables in attendance at the party.