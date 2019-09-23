Emmys 2019 Awards Presenters: Who Is Presenting Tonight?

The 2019 Emmy Awards show does not have a host, but it is full of A-list celebrity presenters. This year’s Emmys presenters, according to Entertainment Tonight, include Kerry Washington, James Corden, Tim Allen, Angela Bassett, Nick Cannon, Anna Chlumsky, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Naomi Watts, Cedric the Entertainer, RuPaul, Bill Hader, Gwendoline Christie, Stephen Colbert, Jane Lynch, Emilia Clarke, Gary Cole, Viola Davis, Luke Kirby, Marisa Tomei, Sophie Turner, Adam Devine, Peter Dinklage, Michael Douglas, Kevin Dunn, Clea DuVall, Max Greenfield, Ike Barinholtz, Tony Hale, Ben Stiller, Halsey, Jon Hamm, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Timothy Hutton, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Bradley Whitford, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jharrel Jerome, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Smits, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Regina King, Peter Krause, Hugh Laurie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Lennon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cherry Jones, Catherine O’Hara, Gwyneth Paltrow, Randall Park, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Anderson, Sam Richardson, Maya Rudolph, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Lilly Singh, Brittany Snow, Sarah Sutherland, Carice van Houten, Matt Walsh, Alfie Allen, Seth Meyers, Maisie Williams, and Zendaya.

Get to know more about the presenters who are also nominees tonight.

Emmys 2019 Nominees

Now that you know who is presenting, let’s get into which of these stars are pulling double duty tonight as nominees. Ted Danson, Michael Douglas, Bill Hader and Anthony Anderson are all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Anthony Anderson is nominated for his role as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Sr. on Black-ish, Danson is nominated for his role as Michael on The Good Place, Michael Douglas is a nominee for playing Sandy Kominsky on The Kominsky Method, and Bill Hader is nominated for playing Barry Berkman/Barry Block on Barry.

Again, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her hit show Veep.

Nominees Viola Davis and Emilia Clarke are up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Jharrel Jerome is nominated for his role as Korey Wise on When They See Us, in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category.

