‘Empire’ Season 6 Premiere Date, Time & Channel

Empire premieres its sixth and final season this fall 2019. The series’ stars, Terrance Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, and Grace Byers, all return to the season 6 cast so that the fans can see how the story ends for the Lyon family and their Empire.

The season 6 premiere date is Tuesday, September 24, 2019. It will air on Fox at 9/8pm CT. According to Fox’s primetime programming schedule, Empire follows new episodes of The Resident season 3.

The episode description for the season 6 premiere episode, entitled “What Is Love,” reads “Lucious, who is now a wanted fugitive, is on the run; Cookie focuses on her brand outside of Empire, which now includes a daytime talk show and a community center; Andre is confronted by several people who now want to get in on the company.”

Fox released a more detailed synopsis, which teases “Golden Globe-nominated EMPIRE kicks off its final season as one of television history’s most popular and acclaimed shows. Lucious, who is now a wanted fugitive, is on the run from the Feds. Cookie keeps busy by focusing on her brand outside of Empire, which now includes a daytime talk show and a community center. Andre, currently sitting on the Empire throne, is confronted by several people who now want to get in on the company and Hakeem sets his sights on the lead role in the first EMPIRE movie. Meanwhile, Becky and Giselle search for their first Bossy Media artist.”

‘Empire’ Season 6 Preview

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Empire co-creator Lee Daniels to gain some insight about what to expect for season 6. When asked what his “biggest tease” the final season is, Daniels said:

“We’ve tried to make almost every episode feel like an event, and every episode is answering questions that have been raised throughout the series. Also, what we’re doing is we’re bringing back some of the old favorites. You’ll see very quickly that we have a new device this season, different than the “Who’s in the coffin,” but there’s a new question that’s going to be asked in the first episode that is going to allow questions to be raised and the audience to see some old faces. It’s going to be big. We’re really excited by a lot of the stuff we’re doing. The one thing about it being the final season and it being Empire, we want it to feel big and dynamic, and so that is what we’re trying to achieve. You’ve looked at how Empire has impacted the Lyons, and a question that Lucious will have to ask for the season-long arc is: What is more important, the Lyons or Empire? And what’s his real legacy? Is it his sons, is it the Lyon family, or is it Empire?”

Heavy.com broke down a few of the seasons anticipated spoilers and relevant cast details. Click here for more information about what’s to come as Empire nears its conclusion.

Tune in to new episodes of Empire season 6, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Fox.