What Time Will Kanye West Release ‘Jesus Is King’?

Kanye West has fans on the edge of their seats. His new album Jesus Is King is set for release on Friday, September 27, but an unnamed source has said that it might be delayed. While the true fate of the album remains to be seen, we will provide details on the roll-out in the event that it sticks to its planned release time.

Jesus Is King is tentatively set for release at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, September 26, or midnight EST on Friday, September 27, depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience. West has not confirmed the delay, so it’s very possible the album could land on streaming services just before the weekend.

West’s Album Is Tentatively Set for Release on Friday, September 27

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for other high profile releases like Drake’s Scorpion or Taylor Swift’s Lover. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners, and few artists have thrown more curveballs that Kanye West.

Take West’s 2018 album Ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with NASIR, a Nas album that West produced. While the album was set to be streamed online, and then released to fans, it was delayed by several hours, and eventually landed on streaming platforms in the middle of the night.

Even when West releases albums at a proper time, as he did with 2013’s Yeezus and 2016’s The Life of Pablo, he will continue to make tweaks and revisions to the mixes. We have every reason to believe that Jesus Is King will be more of the same.

There Are Rumors That the Album Will Be Delayed Indefinitely

The speculation regarding the album’s delay was sparked by an unnamed source who spoke to Variety. The source claims that Def Jam executives have been talking with West, though it is unclear whether they are encouraging the delay or trying to get the album completed in time for its Friday release.

The rumors were compounded by a tweet from New York Times critic Joe Coscarelli. “It’s Kanye so who knows but I’m hearing from many industry people that Jesus Is King is not coming on Friday,” he wrote. “Despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen……..” Coscarelli’s tweet has not been addressed by West or his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Neither West Nor Kim Kardashian Have Confirmed the Delay

2 more days Jesus is King pic.twitter.com/ZKqmqkMeHZ — colin (@colinags) September 25, 2019

Rather than confirm the delay, Kardashian has doubled down on the release date, and went as far as to retweet a post that read, “2 more days… Jesus Is King.” The tweet originated from an account that West follows. Kardashian has been the main source of information for the album, as she announced the title and posted a photo of the tracklist on her social media.

Needless to say, fans are eager to hear what West and/or Kardashian has to say about the delay rumors. We will keep you updated on the album’s roll-out in real time. In the meantime, check out the leaks that West has let slip from the album below.