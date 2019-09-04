Messoudi Brothers on America’s Got Talent: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Messoudi Brothers are bringing a twist to acrobatics on the America’s Got Talent stage.

Hand-to-hand acrobatics is a family endeavor for the three brothers, who were trained by their father, Said, as toddlers.

They’re bringing a flair to their act on AGT. The brothers aren’t afraid to show off their physique with some PG-rated striptease. The brothers take the stage in suits, remove the jacket before they perform, and wind up shirtless at some point during the act. The brothers perform choreographed acrobatics, showing off their strength to music. They also bring some special effects to the stage with pyrotechnics.

The act has gotten rave reviews from the judges.

“We look for the wow factor. You delivered the wow,” judge Gabrielle Union said with a laugh.

Judge Howie Mandel said the act is unlike anything he has ever seen before.

“This show is about variety. I’m always excited when I see something I haven’t seen before,” he said on the show.

The oldest of the Messoudi Brothers is 30, and the youngest is 25, according to their NBC biography. They live in Einbeck, Germany.

“Born in Australia by English mother (Heidi) and Moroccan father (Said) the Messoudi brothers are definitely among the most exotic young men that you will ever meet!” their Facebook biography says.

Judge Simon Cowell said after the audition he was impressed by the Messoudi Brothers showmanship.

“The minute you walked on, you have this star talent about you, and you ticked every single box,” he said on the show.

The brothers aren’t new to showmanship. They recently performed on season 6 of Arab’s Got Talent, where they made the finals in the spring of 2019. They have also performed in several circus acts and touring variety shows, including Roncalli’s Apollo Varieté, a German variety show, and Festival International du Cirque de Massy, a French circus. They won the Prix President de la Republique for their performance at Festival International du Cirque de Massy. They also performed a private performance for celebrities. In 2015, they performed “Champ Elysee” for François Hollande, who was president of France at the time. The Messoudi brothers have also won several medals for their performances, their Facebook page said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Brothers Were Trained by Their Father as Toddlers

The Messoudi brothers were trained by their father, Said. They started their training when they were only toddlers at about 2 or 3 years old.

“Our dad is the reason we started working. He’s been teaching us since we [were] 2, 3 years old,” one of the brothers said on the show.

He explained their father started working in America, prompting them to live out their dream to bring their talent to the United States.

“We’ve got to prove to him that we can also conquer America!” he said.

Said Messoudi shocked the audience when he briefly came out of retirement to take the stage. He managed to hold the weight of each of his sons – with two balancing on his knees and one balancing on his head.

The brothers shared a photo of each of them balancing on their hands on parallel bars in Santa Monica, California, along with a photo of their father doing the same.

“35 years later…Like father, like sons!” the Messoudi Brothers captioned the photo.

2. Messoudi Brothers Met Redfoo at LAX for Impromptu Acrobatics

The Messoudi Brothers met Redfoo of LMFAO at Los Angeles International Airport April 25, and did some impromptu acrobatics.

“Sorry for Party Rocking!! @redfoo it was great meeting you! let’s catch up soon to work on the handstand shufflin!” they wrote, captioning a series of photos they shared on Instagram.

“Yeah baby!!! What an awesome time hangin!!!” replied the rapper, whose real name is Stefan Kendal Gordy.

One of the brothers lifted Gordy by the hands, while the other two brothers held him by the feet. It appeared they were posing near a gate at LAX airport. In another photo, one of the brothers lifted himself, braced against Gordy’s hands.

3. Messoudi Brothers Tour Internationally

Messoudi Brothers tour internationally with acts, including a recent European tour, Place au Spectacle. The 2019 tour also included a comedy act, speed juggling, and a rollerskating duo.

They also performed in Roncalli’s Apollo Varieté, a German variety show, during its Highway to Heaven tour from January to April 2019. They also performed in the Festival International du Cirque de Massy, a circus created in 1993 in France.

They won the Prix President de la Republique for their performance at the the 27th Festival Internacional du Cirque de Massy. They have also won several medals, according to their Facebook page.

“Today they are recognised as one of the most successful hand to hand acrobats out there, having performed in 36 countries in the most prestigious circuses, varieties, and TV shows worldwide!” their Facebook page said.

4. They Were Finalists on Arabs Got Talent in 2019

Messoudi Brothers were finalists on Arabs Got Talent‘s sixth season, which concluded during the spring of 2019.

The brothers were born in Australia to an English mother, Heidi, and Moroccan father, Said.

“In 2019 the Messoudi Brothers were runners up in the 6th edition of the famous TV show Arabs Got Talent and are now currently competing in the 14th edition of Americas Got Talent where they teamed up with none other than Terry Crews to blow the audience off their seats!” their Facebook page says.

Another one of AGT’s contestants this season, Emanne Beasha, also performed on Arab’s Got Talent.

5. Messoudi Brothers Have Been Working Together 20 Years

The Messoudi Brothers have been working together in hand-to-hand acrobatics since they were young children. Their father, Said, started training them when they were only 2 or 3 years old, they said on the show.

“As children we were taught to stand together, not only on our feet but also on our hands,” they wrote on their Facebook biography.

“The Messoudi Brothers both started their career at the age of two,” their NBC bio says. “Taught by their father, they worked alongside him in over 35 countries, headlining the biggest shows around the world and winning several awards and medals along the way. After 23 years of sacrifice, hard work and success as a family, their father was forced to retire due to the difficulty of performing such skills at his age. Now without the heart and support of their father, the Messoudi Brothers have to turn to one another and trust each other more than ever as they work alone for the first time in what will be their biggest challenge yet, their 36th country and ultimate dream: America!”

