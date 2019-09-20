Phil Hartman’s Death Story & Cause

Phil Hartman was one of the greatest comedians to be a part of SNL, but his life was cut short in a truly tragic event. With their two children in the house, on May 28, 1998, Hartman’s wife, Brynn, shot and killed him while he was sleeping in their home, according to the LA Times. The murder occurred in Encino, Los Angeles and Brynn turned the gun on herself after the killing.

Brynn Hartman’s Suicide

When police arrived on the scene of the murder, they found the couple’s then-9-year-old son, Sean, running out the front door of the home. As the police also helped their 6-year-old daughter, Birgen, get to a safe place, a shot was heard from inside. The LA Times reported that this was Brynn committing suicide in her bedroom, where her husband was slain.

At the time of the incident, Lt. Anthony Alba of the Los Angeles Police Department’s statement was, “We know for sure (Brynn Hartman) inflicted her own gunshot wound, and she apparently shot herself as the officers were in the house. Mr. Hartman had been dead for a while. He did not die at the same time that Mrs. Hartman apparently killed herself.”

Phil Hartman’s Crime Scene

Police said there were no signs of a struggle when they examined the murder scene. Hartmann was wearing boxer shorts and a t-shirt, while lying on his side, in a bed full of his blood. His wife was found lying on her back, in a two-piece pajama set.

Phil Hartman’s Death Reason

What could cause Phil Hartman’s wife to murder him in his sleep and then kill herself? Many people have had their theories. An attorney for Hartman, Steve Small, told The LA Times, “She had trouble controlling her anger … She got attention by losing her temper. Phil said he had to . . . restrain her at times.”

CNN reported that Brynn had a substance abuse problem and that some of Hartman’s friends did not approve of her.