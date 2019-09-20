Phil Hartman’s Kids: Where Are His Children Today?

On May 28, 1998, comedian and actor Phil Hartman was shot in the head by his wife, Brynn, while he slept in their bed, according to Inside Edition. Brynn Hartman then turned the gun on herself, as the couple’s two children were ushered by police to safety. Their daughter, Birgen, was 6 years old at the time and son Sean was age 9.

Upon their death, the Hartmans left their estate, which was estimated at $1.23 million, to their children, according to the Associated Press. When it came to their inheritance, Sean and Birgen “would each get a third of their inheritance when they reach age 25 or receive a bachelor’s degree from a four-year accredited university. They will receive half the remaining balance when they turn 30 and the remainder when they turn 35.”

The couple’s children ended up going to live with their Aunt Katharine Wright and her husband, Mike, in the midwest, where they were raised. The Wrights had no children of their own and lived in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Prior to the Wrights taking them in, the kids stayed with Phil Hartman’s brother, John Hartman.

Sean and Birgen were raised under different last names, to ensure a more private life.

Phil Hartman’s Kids Now

In 2015, Birgen attended the SNL 40th anniversary celebration, to honor her father, as reported by the Huffington Post. When talking about the special, Birgen said, “It’s just heartwarming for me to see, after all these years, that he is still remembered and admired.”

According to Distractify, today, Birgen is married and, like her brother, mainly lives her life out of the spotlight. She and husband, Brandon, got married in 2018, in Italy.

In 2016, Birgen posted a photo of her father on Instagram, in honor of Father’s Day, and she wrote a touching tribute to him that read, “As another father’s day comes to an end, I remind myself that no matter what, I’m very fortunate to have had a number of great father figures in my life. but this dapper dude will always have my heart.”

According to ABC, Sean lives as an artist and musician.

Distractify reported that at one point, Birgen, like her mother, suffered from substance abuse issues, but got sober in February of 2012.

Phil Hartman Was a Doting Father

ABC reported that Phil Hartman was a loving father. According to Inside Edition, in a home movie played on ABC, Hartman said, “What makes me the happiest? Well, without a question it’s being a father.”

