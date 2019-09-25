Sara Leal: Where Is Ashton Kutcher’s Mistress in 2019?

Sara Leal was Ashton Kutcher’s mistress in 2011 during the actor’s marriage to Demi Moore.

In promoting her 2019 autobiography, “Inside Out,” on “Good Morning America” in 2019, Moore said that she found about Kutcher’s infidelity via a Google Alert. Moore and Kutcher married in 2005 before divorcing in 2013. Moore referred to the split as “devastating” during her interview with Diane Sawyer.

A week before Moore’s “Good Morning America” interview, Radar Online published photos of Sara Leal out-and-about in San Diego. According to Leal’s various social media pages, she now works as a pilates instructor in San Diego and is in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend.

Leal told US Weekly in a tell-all interview in October 2011 that she had an affair with Kutcher which included a threesome in a hot tub in Las Vegas. Leal told the magazine that Kutcher said that he was separated from Moore.

Moore told Diane Sawyer that she called Kutcher immediately after reading the story and said that he admitted it right away. Moore said, “And I think my response was, ‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’ That was it. And I think I could barely take a breath.” Moore also discussed having a miscarriage at 42 while married to Kutcher as well as ill-fated in vitro fertilization efforts. That, coupled with Kutcher’s infidelity, saw Moore turn to alcohol and prescription painkillers after been sober for the previous 20 years. Moore’ mother, Virginia Guynes, battled alcoholism for most of her life.

Leal told US Weekly that she believed Kutcher when he said he had split from Moore. She said that the pair did not use protection. Leal said that she and Kutcher discussed possible 2012 Republican candidates and laughed a lot. Leal said that Kutcher told her, “I enjoy things like this because I’m an actor 90 percent of the time and it’s fake. It’s nice to have moments that are real.” When describing their more intimate moments, Leal said, “I didn’t think it was out of the ordinary. I wasn’t self-conscious about getting naked.”

