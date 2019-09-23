Susan L. Oberg, Sig Haig’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sid Haig, born Sidney Eddy Mosesian, the legendary horror film actor from movies such as Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects and House of 1,000 Corpses, along with Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, passed away on September on September 23. He was 80.

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Oberg, 47, who also worked as his publicist, broke the sad news via her Instagram account on Monday morning. His wife of 12 years wrote, “My light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.”

Here’s what you need to know about Susan L. Oberg…

1. Oberg was 33 Years Younger than Haig

Haig and Oberg were together for years before they tied the knot. Despite their 33 year age difference, the couple married in November 3, 2007, and lived together in Los Angeles until his death. She changed his Instagram page to read “1939- 2019 Sleep well, baby.”

Oberg worked as Haig’s publicist and was the CEO of The Haig Group, a corporation which they formed together. She also was the co-administrator for Haig’s official website. On their 11th wedding anniversary Haig wrote to Oberg on Instagram, “Today is our 11th Wedding Anniversary. Good times and bad, ups and downs our love has kept us going. Everything I have been able to do has been because of her effort, love and creativity. I am truly blessed to have Suzie in my life, as my wife.”

2. Oberg Deleted a Detailed Post About His Health Setbacks

In a since deleted Instagram post she wrote about the fall he took in the Los Angeles home in early September.

“Hello everyone, I know it’s taken a while, but here’s the quick and dirty. Sid took a nasty spill early last week and went to the ER to make sure everything was ok. It was, but they kept him for a bit for observation. Late last Thursday night he vomited in his sleep. Because he was asleep, the vomit went into his lungs (aspiration). Fortunately, since they were monitoring him, the alarm went off and they were able to get the vomit out and an air tube with suction in. They suctioned his lungs for a couple days and everything came out, so they were able to remove the air tube/suction. He’s been breathing well for several days now but they still have to monitor for infection to be safe, since the bacteria in the human gut can set up an infection in the lungs when this happens, and are giving him IV antibiotics to protect him.”

“I apologize for my cryptic post Thursday night/early Friday morning, but what can I say – I was freaking out! What wife wouldn’t? And shit got real heavy for a minute there, but he bounced back like a champ! So I am making this update now because I finally feel comfortable & calm enough to let you all know he’s fighting like a true warrior and he is WINNING the fight!!!”

3. Oberg Is an Accomplished Writer & Poet

Oberg, born on September 11, 1972 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she worked as a body piercer before following her dreams as write. In addition to supporting her husband’s nearly 50 year film career, she edited Joe Knetter’s Twisted Loneliness,” a collection of short stories, and had a total of 15 poetic works published by Splatbooks, Noble House UK, and The International Library of Poetry.

In the film world, Oberg worked as a unit publicist for Little Big Top and Dark Moon Rising. Most recently, she served as a creative consultant on 2019’s High on the Hog.

4. Sid & Oberg Share a Net Worth of $1.5 Million

At the time of Haig’s death, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he was worth an estimated $1.5 million. Haig’s legendary career included numerous TV appearances including Batman, Gunsmoke, Get Smart, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard, Charlie’s Angels, Star Trek, MacGyver, Mission: Impossible and more.

After appearing in numerous horror films, Haig felt he was being typecast as the villain, or “stupid heavies” as he called it, and passed on the role as Marsellus Wallace in Tarantino’s cult classic, Pulp Fiction, (the role went to actor Ving Rhames), but was later offered the role as the judge in the 1997 film Jackie Brown. He also appeared in Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol 2, the 2007 re-make of Halloween with Malcolm McDowell.

5. Oberg & Haig Didn’t Have Any Children Together

While Oberg and Haig never had children, they were big dog lovers. They shared Merlin, a half Shepard, half Rottweiler, who weighed around 130 pounds. Haig even called their dog, his “assistant.”

On Instagram Haig wrote, “He’s just a great dog I got to meet this weekend and I love big dogs. I used to have a great Dane who stood 37 inches at the shoulder. Merlin is not my dog, but if his humans ever need a babysitter for him, I’ll be happy to help! Let’s start a trend and talk about cool fun shit instead of boring bullshit. Who else out there has a big baby like this? What kind? Talk to your Uncle Sid.”

