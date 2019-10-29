Alba Jancou: Christie Brinkley’s Ex Peter Cook Engaged to College Student

Alba Jancou is about to become a household name because on Monday (Oct. 28), Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Peter Cook, who is the father to her daughter, Sailor, announced that he is engaged to the college co-ed. Cook tells the New York Post that Jancou is his “soulmate” and that they are “looking forward to many years of wedded bliss.”

We already know a lot about Brinkley and Cook. The supermodel married Cook, an architect, in 1996. Their daughter was born two years later and followed in her mom’s footsteps as a model when she was a teenager; Sailor also recently took her mom’s place on Dancing With the Stars when Brinkley was injured during rehearsal.

But what do we know about Jancou, this new blonde beauty in Cook’s life? Here’s what you need to know about her.

1. Age is just a number

Jancou is a 21-year-old college student who formerly studied at Tulane University in New Orleans, according to a now-deleted LinkedIn profile. The profile also listed her adolescent schooling as Millfield, which is a private boarding school in Somerset, England. Page Six reports that Jancou is now a psychology student in New York.

That gives Jancou and Cook a 39-year age difference and makes her the same age as his daughter, Sailor. But, as it says on Jancou’s Instagram profile, she is “too busy working on [her] own grass to notice if yours is greener.”

2. Her parents are New York City art gallerists

Jancou’s parents are Tanya Bonakdar and Marc Jancou who once owned a gallery together in New York City. Bonakdar now owns two solo galleries, one in New York and one in Los Angeles, while Jancou also has his own gallery in New York.

According to his website, Jancou opened his first gallery in 1991 and has worked to develop “both established and emerging artists alike” ever since. Bonakdar, meanwhile, founded her New York City gallery in 1994 and opened the Los Angeles space in 2018. Her aim is to “support the careers and work” of the artists she features “in dialogue with audiences and institutions around the world.”

3. Jancou and Cook have been together for a year

The pair met two years ago at Le Bilboquet, a swanky New York restaurant, but they didn’t start dating until about a year ago. Then they really went public with their relationship this past summer, appearing together at a number of events, like the Hamptons magazine party celebrating Bobby Flay’s cover or the East Hampton Artists and Writers Charity Softball Game.

Cook actually proposed back in September, in Santorini, Greece, with a six-carat ring designed by Glenn Bradford, and the couple says they’re planning a destination wedding in Europe.

Interestingly, guess who sported some Bradford jewelry in a 2017 Social Life Magazine shoot? Christie Brinkley.

4. Hamptons parties are a favorite hangout

It isn’t just Bobby Flay’s Hamptons magazine cover party where Jancou has stepped out on the town. She has also been photographed at the Manhattan Magazine and Mensbook.com party for Aaron Paul’s cover, the Hamptons Magazine fall fashion issue party and the Hampton Classic Horse Show to Benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

At the Manhattan Magazine party, Jancou posed with fellow New York socialites Anna Kassar and Soraya Tufano. Kassar was also spotted with Jancou and Cook at the Hampton horse show.

5. Perhaps third time’s the charm

Jancou will be Cook’s third wife. Brinkley was his first, followed by Suzanne Shaw, whom he divorced in 2014. Both marriages ended because of his philandering. In fact, Brinkley tried to warn Shaw about Cook’s cheating during a court hearing in 2012, according to Page Six.

“When you find out he’s been cheating on you, I’ll be here for you,” Brinkley said at the time.

Later, when Shaw was embroiled in her divorce from Cook, she apologized to Brinkley for dismissing her two years earlier. Shaw wrote in a letter, “I’m deeply sorry for my part in causing Christie any unnecessary pain. Unfortunately, I fell under Peter’s spell, but now that the reality of who he is has been revealed, I regret my involvement. Christie is a wonderful mother and community member who involves herself in charitable causes and has truly made a contribution to society.”

