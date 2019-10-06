‘Batwoman’ 2019 Cast Spoilers & Premiere Details

Tonight is the premiere of the highly-anticipated TV series, Batwoman, on The CW. The show centers on Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane, who returns to Gotham when a gang targets her father and her ex-girlfriend, Sophie Moore.

The cast has come together to bring the network’s latest Arrowverse series to fans across the world. Batwoman is, notably, the first television show in this universe to take place in Gotham City.

In their review of the series, Collider writes that Batwoman “shows solid early signs of soaring.”

Want to learn more about the cast making up the Batwoman team? Read on.

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose is an Australian actress, best known for her role in season three of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. She has also held roles in films like Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Pitch Perfect 3, and The Meg.

Rose is playing the first out LGBTQ lead in The CW’s superhero lineup. In a recent interview with CNN, she shared, “I don’t feel like this is like anything I’ve done before, because it is emotional. There is romance and this family dynamic, this drama, and this action…”

The actress continued, “I guess everyone puts a lot of emphasis on the fact that she’s gay and I’m gay and this is checking all these great, wonderful boxes… I don’t think about it. What I do think about is that was a defining moment of why I decided to go from doing films [to TV] … [and I] have a personal love and investment in this.”

Rachel Skarsten as Beth Kane

Actress Rachel Skarsten will be playing the villain, Alice, on Batwoman. Best known for playing Elizabeth I of England in Reign, Skarsten’s role can best be described as the Joker to Rose’s batwoman.

This isn’t Skarsten’s first time on the network– she played lead character Dinah Lance on the 2002 series Birds of Prey. Most recently, Skarsten recurred on Season 2 of Bravo’s Imposters, and was a series regular on Syfy’s Lost Girl.

Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox

The Sun Is Also a Stars’s Camrus Johnson will be playing the role of Luke Fox, Lucius Fox’s son, on Batwoman.

Johnson has held a number of supporting roles in series like The OA, Luke Cage, and Chicago PD. Next, he will appear in Alex Wolff’s directorial debut, The Cat and the Moon.

In a recent exclusive interview with Heavy.com, the actor shared, “Playing Luke Fox is so many dreams coming true at once. It’s still hard to believe.”

Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore

Tandy will play Sophie Moore, who works as a high-level private security agent and “one of Gotham’s staunchest protectors”, according to Deadline.

The actress, who played Denzel Washington’s daughter, Tony Scott, in the film Unstoppable, worked as a series regular on Jane By Design. She also held a supporting role on MTV’s Teen Wolf.

Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton

You’s Nicole Kang will play Mary Hamilton this season on Batwoman. The actress currently has two projects in post-production: For Entertainment Purposes Only and Ten Minutes to Midnight.

On Friday before thow show’s Sunday release, The Hollywood Reporter announced that MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow will also be appearing in Batwoman. Maddow will take no the role of Vesper Fairchild, a TV and radio personality who was previously involved in a romantic relationship with Bruce Wayne.

She played Kiki in the most recent season of Orange Is the New Black.