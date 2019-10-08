Belle Delphine Says She Was ‘Arrested,’ Posts ‘Mugshot’

Belle Delphine, the social media influencer, “gamer girl,” and Cosplayer from the United Kingdom, shared a photo on Twitter that she claimed was a mugshot, complete with makeup smeared face and the caption, “I got arrested lol.” The mugshot pic came after speculation and conspiracy theories raged over her absence from social media.

In a further elaboration, Delphine, a 19-year-old from London, claimed, “I stg this girl came to my party and stole my hamster. I have no idea why, or who tf does that? I spray painted the fucc out of her car and got arrested, at least I got my hamster back. b*tch.” You can see both posts below. Delphine’s real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner.

The mugshot that Delphine posted is stamped “Metropolitan Police.” Is there really a Metropolitan police? Yes. They’re London’s Metropolitan Police Service. Heavy has reached out to the Metropolitan Police press office for comment.

So far, the Metropolitan Police have not confirmed (or denied) Delphine’s account, and she’s been known to pull pranks before. In fact, her trolls are infamous. Thus, a lot of people aren’t buying the arrest tale. For example, she once told her followers that she would create a PornHub account if they helped a photo get a million likes. When that happened, though, her PornHub account didn’t deliver what they thought it might. Angry fans got pranks like a video of her eating a picture of PewDiePie with the caption, “PewDiePie goes all the way inside Belle Delphine.”

Here’s the supposed mugshot. It shows Delphine sans her pink hair, and it earned more than 130,000 likes in just over 12 hours.

I got arrested lol pic.twitter.com/11GJXHpLqF — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) October 7, 2019

Here’s her further explanation:

I stg this girl came to my party and stole my hamster. I have no idea why, or who tf does that? I spray painted the fucc out of her car and got arrested, at least I got my hamster back. bitch pic.twitter.com/UoKbZ4XTaU — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) October 8, 2019

Some people studied the mugshot intently, bringing Sherlock Holmes-like sleuthing to the question, “Was Belle Delphine really arrested?”

BREAKING: BELLE DELPHINE MUGSHOT CONFIRMED FAKE! @bunnydelphine

1. Metro police do not put watermarks on their mugshots.

2. The picture is blurry and out of focus. Mugshots are always clear and in focus.

3 The backgroud is different from other mugshots taken the same day. pic.twitter.com/T97j9GnIWU — UnfavoredGamer (@unfavoredgamer) October 8, 2019

Some people noticed that a symbol resembling Pepe the Frog appears in the photos that Delphine posted. That symbol has been associated with the alt right and white supremacy. In addition, one photo she posted contains the OK hand signal. That’s also associated with white supremacy.

“Belle Delphine spreads hate symbols because she’s mad about someone taking her hamster? Weird timeline I’m living in pretty f*cking hilarious that she got arrested for it tho,” observed a Twitter user who apparently bought the story. So did others. “I cant believe belle delphine got arrested over a hamster man,” wrote another person.

Here’s what you need to know:

Delphine Disappeared From Social Media Lately & Also Claims She Recently Had Food Poisoning

me on holiday before I got food poisoning, had to get an ambulance to a greek hospital and then fly back home a week early….. uwu pic.twitter.com/1IYGbx4gTE — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) August 5, 2019

Delphine was quiet on social media before she claimed to have been arrested. She hadn’t posted on Twitter since August 5, 2019. That post was also about a traumatizing situation. “me on holiday before I got food poisoning, had to get an ambulance to a greek hospital and then fly back home a week early….. uwu,” she wrote. She hadn’t posted to Patreon Since August 1. According to The Gamer, this led to some fans accusing her of scamming them.

After the mugshot post, she demanded “delete this now,” to a Twitter page that made a sarcastic post accusing her of street gang activity.

Fan reaction was swift. “honestly glad you’re okay! and wtf your mugshot is adorable?!” wrote one person. “Missed the opportunity to do an ahegao mugshot. You really f*cked up here, yo,” wrote another. People offered up guesses about what led to the supposed arrest, with some speculating it related to sending bath water by mail.

Belle Delphine got arrested? Now that's a epic gamer moment 😎 pic.twitter.com/779JYygzoX — Nathaniel Muñoz Darkenson 🇦🇷🇺🇸 (@NDarkson984) October 8, 2019

Delphine is known for pulling stunts to get attention. Most famously, she once proclaimed, “I am now selling my bath water! this is what humanity has come to :) get yours here…www.belledelphinestore.com.” She ended up taking to social media to clear up what she said were false rumors that people were getting sick from it.

“Nobody has been hospitalized from my bath water, or have gotten sick,” she wrote then. “All of these memes were posted before I even shipped any out. Regarding the whole ‘herpes’ thing, yes I used to get blisters when there’s a change in weather, ive gotten them occasionally since I was a child, I haven’t had one in a year or two and NO you cannot get it!!!” She also indicated that people were listing her bath water on eBay but it wasn’t hers.

I am now selling my bath water!

this is what humanity has come to :)

get yours here…www.belledelphinestore.com pic.twitter.com/W8WhwNGDrs — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) July 3, 2019

The Pornhub prank actually angered a lot of followers, though.

I'm sad that I won't be able to cover Belle Delphine's massive Pornhub troll tomorrow. The reactions are…something. pic.twitter.com/OYmZeWGCOv — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) June 20, 2019

Delphine’s Instagram page had more than 4.5 million followers before it was shut down. She was accused of violating Instagram’s rules. She still has other social media pages, including, as noted, a Patreon account. On Facebook, her most recent post is a video from 2018 that shows her eating cereal.

She has sported the mugshot’s brown haired look before.

The Patreon profile says, “If you’re into weird elf kitty girls who try too hard then you have come to the right place. On this page you will find all of my lewd, NSFW and other content which isn't on any of my other pages. All especially for you. Please read through this page before you decide to pledge." She is known for Ahegao photos. According to the Urban Dictionary, Ahegao is “The anime/manga version of an orgasmic facial expression. It’s generally very sexualized and lewd, and may or may not be accompanied with heart eyes/pupils.”

Regarding all the fake news about me! I thought I'd address it… !<3 pic.twitter.com/selYloEwIE — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) July 10, 2019

According to Business Insider, Delphine’s Instagram fame dates to 2015, when she started posting on Instagram.

Her Twitter profile reads, “Hello! I’m belle ^-^ I pretend to be a cat For my private snapchat/NSFW stuff visit my patreon !”

READ NEXT: Read More About Belle Delphine.