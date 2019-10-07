‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Cast & Tonight’s Performance Spoilers 10/7/2019

It’s week 3 for Dancing With the Stars season 28 and there will be another elimination tonight, though there wasn’t one last week. The reason no one was voted off last week was because contestant Ray Lewis was forced to quit the show after suffering an injury. But, tonight, someone will surely face elimination. Who will be the next contestant to be sent home? Read on below for a rundown of the spoilers on the cast’s performances tonight, as well as the latest news on the contestants and their partners.

DWTS Season 28 Spoilers Tonight

There is no theme for week 3’s episode, which is episode 4 of the season. Last week was “Movie Night”, but this week will just focus on the dances, with each of the remaining couples competing in the ballroom. Going into tonight’s episode, the top 10 remain and the official ABC description of tonight’s show reads, “Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of hit and well-known songs including Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You,” Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose,” Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” among others. The show will open with the couples entering the ballroom to “Hey Look Ma, I Made It,” by Panic! At the Disco.”

As for which couples are performing which dance styles, here is the list of performances:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will perform the Foxtrot.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are dancing the Paso.

Model and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy are delivering a Cha Cha.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance the Jive.

Actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov are dancing the Argentine Tango.

Karamo from Queer Eye and Jenna Johnson are executing the Tango.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will perform a Cha Cha routine.

NBA Champion Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd are set to perform the Viennese Waltz.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are dancing the Paso.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will perform the only Quickstep routine of the night.

Leah Remini Guest Judges on DWTS

Leah Remini is a longtime friend of the show. She was previously a contestant and even participated as a guest co-host on DWTS. Her return is part of ABC’s theme for the week, which is “cast from the past”, according to ET Online. Remini was a contestant during season 17 with former DWTS Tony Dovolani and she finished in fifth place.

Ahead of her guest judging gig, Remini posted the following message about DWTS, and her passion for dancing in general, on her Instagram. Remini wrote, “As a child, I wanted to sing, dance and act … I couldn’t sing, (didn’t stop me from auditioning for Annie) and I was only in a tap class for a short time, but when our lives became Scientology, there was no dance, there was no education, there was no outside activities … When I signed onto #DWTS, it offered me a new community and new friendships that are still going strong today. It also rekindled my love of dancing.”

She continued, “I am now (at my age) really just starting to do things that I love. Dancing is one of those things … I wanted to share this with you so you too could find your courage to try something that you love that makes you happy, whatever it is. It’s never too late.”

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Cast: DWTS Contestants & Partners