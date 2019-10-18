Dorothy Stratten’s Grave & Tombstone Message

Dorothy Stratten, a well-known Playboy Playmate with a blossoming film career, was murdered by her ex-husband, Paul Snider, who was fueled by jealousy.

She was killed August 14, 1980, after he lured her back to the apartment they once shared in Los Angeles, California. She was 21.

Stratten is buried in Los Angeles, California in Westwood Memorial Park, according to Find a Grave. Her body was cremated, according to The Village Voice.

On her Playboy Playmate data sheet, she listed "jealous people" as her major turnoff, according to her Find a Grave memorial.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorothy Stratten Is Buried Beneath a Moving Message About Bravery

Beautiful Dorothy Stratten as Dolores Martin in They All Laughed 1981. She wouldn't even see the films release murdered at 20 years old for being pretty, by a jealous scumbag ex-boyfried. pic.twitter.com/lC6gHHFY6Q — Masquerade (@Masquerade2376) September 14, 2019

Dorothy Stratten is buried at Westwood Memorial Park in West Los Angeles, according to Find a Grave. Her tombstone lists her birth date and date of death, followed by a moving message about bravery and living life to the fullest.

It says:

Dorothy Stratten Feb. 28, 1960 – August 14, 1980. If people bring so much courage to this world the world has to kill them to break them, so of course it kills them…it kills the very good and the very gentle and the very brave impartially. If you are none of these you can be sure that it will kill you too but there will be no special hurry. We love you. D.R.

Playboy issued a statement immediately after her death, which said, “The death of Dorothy Stratten comes as a shock to us all…As Playboy’s Playmate of the Year with a film and television career of increasing importance, her professional future was a bright one. But equally sad to us is the fact that her loss takes from us all a very special member of the Playboy family,” according to a 1980 issue of The Village Voice.

Stratten is Buried Near Her Former Home in Los Angeles, California Alongside Many Other Celebrities

Dorothy Stratten is buried in Westwood Memorial Park, also known as Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park, and Sunset Cemetery, according to FindaGrave. It is located at 1218 Glendon Ave in West Los Angeles. Her burial plot is located in Section D-3170.

Other celebrities buried in Westwood Memorial Park include Milton Ager, a composer who died in 1979, Journalist Shana Alexander of 60 Minutes, Phyllis Avery, a Broadway actress, and Roberta Beatty, a 1920s actress known for Honor Among Lovers.

