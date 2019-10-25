Hallmark’s ‘A Merry Christmas Match’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is kicking off its long-awaited Christmas TV movie series with A Merry Christmas Match, starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey. You know Christmas is just around the corner when Hallmark starts its long-awaited season of holiday movies. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘A Merry Christmas Match’

A Merry Christmas Match premieres tonight, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., Nov. 2 at 3 p.m., Nov. 4 at 9 p.m., Nov. 10 at 11 p.m., Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., Nov. 15 at 1 p.m., Nov. 19 at 3 p.m., Nov. 22 at 1 a.m., Nov. 24 at 9 a.m., Nov. 29 at 1 a.m., and Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Corey lives in a ski village where she works at a local antique shop. When recently named Christmas Catch Ryder comes into her shop, sparks fly and she starts to wonder what could be.”

‘A Merry Christmas Match’ Was Filmed in California

A Merry Christmas Match was filmed in California, according to tags in photos shared by people who star in the movie. Ashley Newbrough shared this behind-the-scenes photo, tagged in Idyllwild, California.

Interestingly, this movie was originally supposed to be released in July on the Hallmark Channel, but its debut had to be delayed. Now it’s the premiere Christmas movie for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It was originally filmed as “Christmas Here and There” by Ninth House Productions and then renamed.

The movie started filming in late March.

The director said that Newbrough was perfect for the part.

The movie was also once called Christmas Catch while filming.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

Newbrough shared another photo tagged in Idyllwild.

So yes, Idyllwild is featured a lot in this movie. This was talked about in an Idyllwild Bulletin Board Facebook group too.

The Cast for ‘A Merry Christmas Match’

Ashley Newbrough stars as Corey. Last year she starred in Hallmark’s Small Town Christmas. Her many credits include Mistresses (Kyra), Snowmance, Small Town Christmas, Privileged (Sage), Rent-a-Goalie (Dallas), The Best Years (Sloane), and more.

Kyle Dean Massey stars as Ryder. His many credits include Nashville (Kevin), Sunny Day, Peter Rabbit (voice), High Maintenance, Contest, The Good Wife, Sex and the City 2, and more.

John DeLuca, pictured above left with Kyle Dean Massey, stars as Davey. His credits include American Horror Story, Welcome to Daisyland, General Hospital (Aaron Roland for 11 episodes), East Los High, Twisted (Cole), Zombies and Cheerleaders, and much more.

Lindsey Gort, pictured above (right) with Ashley Newbrough, stars as Jillian. Her credits include All Rise, A Million Little Things, Titans, Single Parents, SWAT, Lucifer, Impastor (Ashlee for 13 episodes), Two Popular Girls’ Guide, The Carrie Diaries (Samantha for 13 episodes), and more.

Stepfanie Kramer, pictured above (right) with Ashley Newbrough, stars as Dorothy. Her credits include The Secret Circle, CSI, Crossing, Hunter (Dee Dee McCall), Thrill, Twin Sisters, We Got It Made (Claudia), Riptide, The Dukes of Hazzard, Married: The First Year, and much more.

Cassette Wolcott and Reagan Hish are also in the movie (pictured above.)

Ashley Fink is pictured above (right). She stars as Mindy in the movie. Her other credits include What/If, TripTank, 12 Deadly Days, Englishman in LA, Glee (Lauren Zizes), Anger Management, Huge (Carter), and more,.

Also starring in the movie are:

Spencer Squire (Cole)

Alice Hunter (Deanna)

Courtney Hope (Victoria)

Kathleen Kinmont (Gayle)

Matt McCoy (Gary)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

