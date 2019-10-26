Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’: Learn Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is kicking off its long-awaited Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses, starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis. You know Christmas is just around the corner when Hallmark starts its long-awaited season of holiday movies. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses premieres tonight, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on Hallmark. Encores will air Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m., Nov. 2 at 6 p.m., Nov. 6 at 4 p.m., Nov. 17 at 10 p.m., Nov. 21 at 2 p.m., and Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.”

‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’ Was Filmed in Georgia in March

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses was filmed in Georgia in March, MDJ Online reported. Locations included the Atlanta area and Marietta Square. It may have been 60 degrees outside in Marietta, but the Square was filled with carpet snow, Christmas trees, and ornaments. Several locations in Marietta are featured in the movie.

Wagner shared on Instagram that they actually caught the flu while filming. This photo is from Atlanta.

Here’s another photo from the set.

The movie is an adaptation of the book by Jenny Hale.

Where To Get the Dresses & Styles in the Movie

As a fun note, Lolly Christmas noted that Wagner’s gorgeous green gown in the movie is Betsy & Adam’s ‘Ellie’ Off the Shoulder Scuba Crepe Long Dress in the color pine. You can buy the exact dress here. The dress also appears in red in Christmas at Graceland.

Wagner as Abbey also wears a Tommy Hilfiger Sequined Fair Isle Sweater that was available at Macy’s last year. (I want it now!)

And Donna Mills’ gorgeous champagne gown was is the Tahari ASL Embroidered A Line Gown.

The Cast for ‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’

Jill Wagner stars as Abbey. She has starred in many Hallmark productions, including Pearl in Paradise, the 2017 Hallmark Christmas movie Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Christmas in Evergreen 2, and Mystery 101.

Wagner has a long list of credits to her name, including Handcrafted America, Wipeout, A Harvest Wedding, Teen Wolf, Wolf Watch, Christmas Cookies, Autumn Dreams, Punk’d, Splinter, and more. She honors her father, a veteran, by traveling overseas to support the troops. She’s also involved in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and her own Jill’s Closet for a Cure, which has raised thousands.

Matthew Davis stars as Nick. He’s best known for his role as Alaric on Legacies, The Originals, and Vampire Diaries. His other credits include Las Reinas, CSI, Cult (Jeff), Damages (Josh), What About Brian (Adam), Pearl Harbor (Joe), and more.

Donna Mills stars as Caroline. Her many credits include General Hospital (Madeline), Carol of the Bells, Hilton Head Island (Victoria), Sharknado 4, The 12 Gifts of Christmas, Life Gets in the Way, Nip/Tuck, Cold Case, Knots Landing (Abby), Melrose Place (Sherry), Dream On, Love is a Many Splendored Thing (Laura), The Good Life (Jane), and much, much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Wyatt Hunt (Max Fuller)

Rachel Hendrix (Kate Newhall)

Brandon Quinn Swierenga (Dr. Mike Acosta)

Darby Hinton (Philip Fuller)

Marquita Goings (Desiree Squires)

Charles Green (Walter Fairbanks)

Bruce C. Taylor (Ham Acosta)

Dorothy M. Steel (Dolores)

Kenneth Israel (Bob McManus)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

