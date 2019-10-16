Holly Hager Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Holly Hager, star of TLC’s hit reality series My 600 Lb. Life, featured on season 7 of the show, and fans can catch a rerun of her episode on TLC again tonight. For those who need a recap, Holly was raped when she was just 16-years-old, and the PTSD she suffered from the incident significantly influenced her weight gain later in life.

In a clip from her previous episode, Holly told the cameras that her weight got up to 600 pounds by the time she was 30. “At that point, I finally decided that my life was getting so bad that I had to do something or I just wasn’t going to last much longer.”

By the end of Holly’s first My 600 Lb Life episode, she had lost an impressive 240 pounds and was down from 658 pounds to 418.

So what’s going on with Holly today? Since TLC is re-airing Holly’s episode tonight, fans might be wondering where she is now, and if she managed to keep the weight off since she last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know about Holly’s life today:

Holly Struggled With Dr. Now’s Weight Loss Program & Strict Diet

Although Holly eventually found success with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s strict dietary restrictions and weight loss program, she struggled for the first five months in Houston. She started his program at 658 pounds, and she was determined to lose enough weight to get her weight loss surgery, but she quickly started to have issues with Dr. Now’s diet, and admitted she was having a hard time both following his diet and not lying about it afterward. Holly only ended up losing 47 pounds in the first five months of Dr. Now’s program, and was starting to feel discouraged.

Fortunately, things started to look up for Holly a little while later, and she ended up losing another 47 pounds over the next two months, which allowed her to get approval for her surgery. By the end of Holly’s first My 600 Lb Life episode, she was down to 418 pounds. Her total loss of 240 pounds comes out to 36.4% of her peak weight, according to Starcasm.

Holly Joined a Sexual Abuse Survivors Organization Shortly After She Began Her Weight Loss Journey

According to Starcasm, shortly after her weight loss journey with Dr. Now began, Holly joined an organization called Defined With Purpose, which helps survivors of sexual abuse. Per the DWP site, the group is “a faith based non-profit organization that mentors those who have experienced child molestation and sexual abuse in understanding their value, worth, and purpose.” Starcasm reports that Holly was an intern with the organization earlier this year, and helped run weekly group meetings.

Holly doesn’t have much of a social media presence online; her Instagram page is private, and her Facebook page hasn’t been updated since 2016, so it’s unclear at this time just how much weight the reality star has lost, and if she has continued to stay on track with Dr. Now’s program.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch Holly Hager’s journey on My 600 Lb. Life to see where the beauty consultant is today.

READ NEXT: ‘My 600 Lb. Life’ Deaths: Remembering the Cast Members Who Have Passed Away

