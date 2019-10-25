How to Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album

Kanye West has made good on his claims. After months of delays and last-minute tweaks, the rapper has announced that his album Jesus Is King will be released on Friday, October 25.

Jesus Is King will be West’s first album since 2018’s Ye, and was preceded by several snippets and song leaks. It will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (October 24) or midnight ET on Friday (October 25) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Preview

Jesus Is King has been West’s most tumultuous rollout to date. The album was originally slated for release in September 2018, then it was pushed back to September 2019, and finally to October 2019. West’s wife Kim Kardashian has been providing updates on the album via social media, and she announced that the album was delayed so that the rapper could make final tweaks to the mix.

West released the final tracklist for Jesus Is King on Twitter. The album has eleven tracks and guest appearances from Ant Clemons, Clipse and Kenny G. Check out the track titles and the rumored guests below:

1. “Every Hour”

2. “Selah”

3. “Follow God”

4. “Closed on Sunday”

5. “On God”

6. “Everything We Need”

7. “Water” featuring Ant Clemons

8. “God Is”

9. “Hands On” featuring Fred Hammond

10. “Use This Gospel” featuring Clipse & Kenny G

11. “Jesus Is Lord”

During a recent Beats 1 interview, West talked about the album and his newfound faith. “I will continue to be used by God. I don’t love suffering,” he explained. “No one loves pain but I’m still, through the good times and the suffering I praise God because I experience the blessings and I also experience the lessons. I’m just so blessed for everything that I’ve been through.”

“To be standing here 15 years in, be making an album with the work, the paintings still are inspiring to me,” West added. “Where I still want to listen. Music is my job that’s why I’m putting out the album. Serving God is my job, that’s why I’m here.” West also announced that he will be releasing a sequel album titled Jesus Is Born on December 25, 2019.