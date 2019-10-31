Kim Kardashian’s Elle Woods Harvard Admissions Video is a Halloween Treat

Kim Kardashian is generally on the ball when it comes to Halloween costumes. In the past, she’s gone as Anna Wintour, Cher, Madonna and Latina singer Selena Quintanilla. But 2019 might just take the cake because not only does she nail her Elle Woods costume from the 2001 film Legally Blonde, but she nails the Harvard Law School admissions video as well.

In the video Kardashian posted to social media, she perfectly captures Reese Witherspoon’s Valley Girl cadence and the costumes, hair and make-up are spot on (obviously). She even has a little dog standing in for Bruiser (though there’s only ever going to be one true Bruiser).

Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay pic.twitter.com/PNMBs2dl0C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019

Of course, in true Kardashian fashion, the reality TV mogul isn’t stopping at just one costume. She revealed on Twitter a few days ago that she actually has four looks planned — one with her kids, one with Kanye, one solo costume (which is presumably the Elle Woods bit that she says she was up until 1:30 a.m. shooting) and then a fourth look that she was undecided about actually wearing.

I was up until 1:30am shooting one look! I have one w kids, one w Kanye and one solo. I have a 4th look but not sure if I will do it this year. Need to decide. https://t.co/ORFmrvUUiu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2019

So far, there’s no word about her other three costumes, but youngest sister Kylie Jenner has been a busy bee with her 2019 costumes. On Instagram, she’s posted shots of herself dressed as a Playboy bunny, Ariel the little mermaid and Marilyn Monroe from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (though that one is also a V Magazine cover).

Keep checking back here for more info on the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner Halloween looks.

