Letterkenny Season 7 Premiere: When is it Released on Hulu?

Letterkenny’s long-awaited season 7 premiere airs bright and early Monday morning at 12:01 ET on Hulu (Tuesday night, 11:01 p.m. CT). Fans will have six new episodes to binge this season and most of the original cast will be returning for season 7, including Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson and Jacob Tierney.

Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn are all returning for the new season as well, among many others. Keeso is the executive producer, co-writer, star, and creator of the show, while Tierney is an executive producer, director, and co-writer.

The comedy focuses on the different sects of people who make up the small, fictional town of Letterkenny, including the hicks, skids, hockey players, members of the First Nation (referred to as “the natives”) and the religious, church-going folks. Here’s what you need to know about season 7:

The Show is Returning as a Hulu Original Series

The Canadian sitcom is returning as a Hulu Original series, with the streaming service taking over the exclusive streaming rights to all upcoming seasons of the show.

“We know from the current success of our Original comedy series’ Ramy, Shrill and Pen15 that our subscribers are looking for hilarious, unique and engaging programming,” Hulu’s Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, said in a press release. “Letterkenny checks all of these boxes and then some. Since we first premiered season one last summer, the fan-following and conversation around the series has gained exciting momentum. We’re proud to have the show join the Hulu family.”

All Six Episodes Will Be Released at the Same Time

Hulu’s series description of the show reads, “The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.”

You still have plenty of time to catch up on the first six seasons of the show before season 7 airs. The series also released a special Valentine’s Day episode earlier this year, titled “Valentimes Day,” which was a full half hour episode instead of the usual 21 minutes. Hulu is releasing all six episodes at once, which you can read more about below:

EPISODE 7.1, CRACK N AG: “The Hicks start an agricultural call in show.”

EPISODE 7.2, RED CARD YELLOW CARD: “Soccer (or football) rules are used in every day Letterkenny life.”

EPISODE 7.3, NUT: “Dan’s private viewing habits are exposed.”

EPISODE 7.4, LETTERKENNY VS PENNY: “Wayne and Katy compete in a penny drive. The Hockey Players are nostalgic for the game.”

EPISODE 7.5, W’S TALK, BABY: “Tanis tries to get the Irish back together.”

EPISODE 7.6, IN IT TO WIN IT: “Daryl heads back to Quebec. The Hockey Players battle the Native team.”

Tune in Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. ET or Tuesday night at 11:01 p.m. CT to catch the season 7 premiere of Letterkenny, only on Hulu.

READ NEXT: Letterkenny Season 7 Cast Spoilers, Premiere Date & Schedule

