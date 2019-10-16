Skeleton on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is well underway, and fans are curious which celebs are under which masks.

The skeleton is one of the most mysterious competitors on this season of the show. Fans are struggling to guess which star is rapping his way through the competition, but we’ve collected all the clues and guesses below.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Has a Connection to the Numbers 4-2-6-1

In a clues video for the skeleton, the numbers 4-2-6-1 are engraved on a tombstone. This has led some fans to question if the masked singer is Christopher Meloni (whose birthday is April 26, 1961) but others think that’s too much of a giveaway.

After all, the clues are harder this go around. Showrunner Izzie Park Ibarra tells Good Housekeeping, “In season one, it was a new concept, so we were gentle with the clues… We went more cryptic this time around, and tried to not make it abundantly clear from the get-go.”

Good Housekeeping, for once, thinks the numbers are a reference to galaxy NGC 4261, which is part of the Virgo constellation. Tim Burton, they point out, is a Virgo.

2. He Has a Custom-Made Bone Mic

In the opening video for the skeleton, Nick Cannon says that the celebrity behind the mask requested a custom-made bone mic for his costume. He goes on to say, “The intimate craftsmanship and sparkling jewels make it one of the most expensive suits of the season.”

In another intro video, the masked celeb explains that he chose this costume because he has no fear of death.

He goes on to say, “I’ve been around the block a few times, but I’m far from dead… my key to success is always say yes.”

3. He’s Likely an Older Contestant

Given that he’s been around the block a few times, it’s highly likely the skeleton is on the older side.

This, along with his voice and mannerisms, has led people to suspect it might be Martin Short. On top of that, the height seems to match up. We don’t know the exact height of the skeleton, but Martin Short is 5’7″.

Robin Thicke may have been on to something when he guessed that the skeleton may have a Vegas vibe. As Woman’s Day points out, Short has a show coming to Vegas in October.

4. He’s Associated with Christmas in Some Way, Shape, or Form

In his clues video, the skeleton enters a room that is full to the brim with Christmas decorations. This clue has been polarizing. Those who think the celebrity behind the mask is Tim Burton point to the fact that he is the creative mind behind “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Those who think it’s Short have noted that the actor was in the Christmas movie, The Santa Clause 3.

5. Ken Is Confident It Is Martin Short

Skeleton really does kind of sound like Martin Short… #TheMaskedSinger — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 26, 2019

Ken, for one, is confident that the skeleton is Martin Short. As a fellow comedian, Ken says he’s been studying Martin Short for years, and he’s confident about the masked skeleton’s identity.

When he first took to the stage, the skeleton sang “Rapper’s Delight”. The judges noted that while they don’t think he’s a professional singer, he knows how to entertain.

Fans on Twitter seem to second Ken and believe the skeleton is none other than Short.

For now, tune in to the show on Fox on Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT. This post will be updated with more clues about the skeleton as the show progresses.

