‘Total Divas’ Season 9 Premiere Time & Channel

Total Divas returns for its ninth season tonight. The reality series will follow the lives of returning cast members Natalya Neidhart, Carmella and Nia Jax, as well as newcomers Ronda Rousey and Sonya DeVille. Read on for details about the season nine premiere time, as well as details on the episode.

Total Divas airs on the E! Network at 10:00 p.m. EST on October 1, 2019.

“TOTAL DIVAS” SEASON 9 PREMIERE DATE: The new season of Total Divas premieres Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Total Divas has been running for nine seasons, and its success has led to the spinoff reality series Total Bellas. The latter series focuses on former Divas stars Nikki and Brie Bella, and has been running for four seasons.

“TOTAL DIVAS” SEASON 9 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: The season premiere of Total Divas will air at 10:00 p.m. EST or 7:00 p.m. PST, depending on your time zone. All subsequent episodes will air at the same time on Tuesdays.

“TOTAL DIVAS” SEASON 9 PREMIERE CHANNEL: Total Divas airs on the E! Network.

“TOTAL DIVAS” SEASON 9 LIVE STREAM: If you are looking for ways to watch Total Divas online, or you don’t have cable, we have simple instructions and options for how to stream the series here.

WHICH CAST MEMBERS ARE RETURNING TO THE SHOW?: Several cast members are returning for season nine of Total Divas, including Nia Jax, Carmella, Natalya Neidhart. Nikki and Brie Bella will also appear appear in select episodes, despite no longer being main cast members.

WHICH CAST MEMBERS ARE BEING ADDED TO THE SHOW?: Ronda Rousey and Sonya DeVille have been added to the season nine cast. The latter is the first openly gay woman in WWE history, and she talked to TV Insider about bringing the same diversity to the show.

“I know when people watch Total Divas there is going be a lot to relate to when it comes to my relationship to my girlfriend and being part of the LGBTQ community,” she explained. “Letting a whole new demographic able tune in and say, ‘Wow, I’m gay. She is gay.’ I want to make them feel comfortable and know they have a voice from the WWE now.”

DeVille also talked about bonding with the other cast members, including Carmella and Rousey. “Carmella and I were always close, so it gave us more time together. Nattie I never got to know that well before Divas because we’ve been on different brands,” she revealed. “I really got to bond with her. Ronda, it was cool to bond with her. You’ll see during the season that her and I were not always on the same page, but it was good getting to know her. We’re friendly now.”

“TOTAL BELLAS” SEASON 9 EPISODE 1 SYNOPSIS: The season nine premiere of Total Divas is titled “The Baddest Woman In the World,” and the synopsis reads, “Ronda Rousey makes her debut; Ronda struggles with the pressures of when she’s going to be a mother and put her career on hold; Nia lets her true feelings out on Carmella before a huge match at Royal Rumble, leaving Carmella in tears.”