What Happened on DWTS Last Night? 10/7/2019 Recap

Dancing With the Stars week 3, episode 4 aired last night, October 7, and one unlucky pair was eliminated from the show by the end of the night. Last night’s episode didn’t have a theme for the dancers, so the contestants were primarily focusing on the technique of the specific dance they were performing.

Season 28 of DWTS involves live voting throughout the show, with the bottom two contestants revealed at the end of the episode. There were four judges on last night’s episode, as actress and former contestant Leah Remini joined as a guest judge.

So how did the dancers do? Who was eliminated last night? Read on for a recap of last night’s performances and eliminations: (WARNING: Major DWTS Spoilers ahead!)

The Dances Ranged From Lively, Energetic Cha Cha’s to Upbeat Tangos & Spirited Pasos

With no specific theme for the night, the dancers decided to perform a variety of different, fun and spirited dances, including several Pasos and Tangos, a Waltz or two, and a sprinkling of other styles, including the Cha Cha, Jive, Quickstep and Foxtrot.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten continued their hot streak and took home some of the night’s top scores, ending the evening with a 32 out of 40. Kate Flannery and her pro partner Pasha struggled a bit with the Argentine Tango, but still snagged a solid 26 out of 40 as well as plenty of compliments, while Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd danced the Viennese Waltz and wound up in the bottom three scores, alongside Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold. For a full recap on the performances, click here. Otherwise, check out all of the week 3 scores below:

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson – 28 out of 40

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko – 32 out of 40

Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy – 31 out of 40

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd – 20 out of 40

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten – 32 out of 40.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater – 28 out of 40

Kate Flannery and partner Pasha – 26 out of 40

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson – 32 out of 40

Ally Brooke with Sasha Farber – 32 out of 40

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold – 21 out of 40

Lamar Odom & Peta Murgatroyd Were Eliminated Last Night

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson, along with Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd ended up in the bottom two for the night. The judges were able to save one of the couples, and Inaba and Tonioli decided to save Brown, so Odom and Murgatroyd were eliminated.

“I feel all right. I feel good,” the former NBA star told ET Online. “The sun will shine tomorrow. I’ll wake up, work out, move forward. I would [have] liked to move on, but since it didn’t happen, now I can just move on to other things in my life. Public speaking, telling people my story and I figure I can change lives doing that.”

His elimination left Murgatroyd in tears, who told ET that Odom had put so much work and effort into his routines over the last few weeks, and that she was disappointed fans only got to see a one-minute clip of his hard work each week.

“You get to see like, a one-minute package before we dance every week, and so much work and hours go in behind it that people don’t really get to see,” Murgatroyd told the publication. “It’s emotional because I see him every day — I’m with him for at least four hours a day, and to know the work he’s put in behind it, I was just really super proud of him.”

“I think from my accident, my cognitive memory … just memorizing the dance routine was difficult at times, but I felt like I got better every week,” Odom added, referencing his near-fatal drug overdose in October 2015. “It’s so crazy because I felt like this was my best dance tonight.”

Odom and Murgatroyd’s elimination leaves nine dance duos remaining in the competition. Tune in next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on ABC to catch Disney Night on DWTS.

