Alan Bersten & Hannah Brown Are NOT Boyfriend & Girlfriend

Is Alan Bersten dating anyone? Are he and DWTS partner Hannah Brown boyfriend and girlfriend?

Brown and Bersten have had the rumor mill running, with fans wondering if the two are in a couple but there has been no confirmation of a romantic relationship. Brown recently, however, told E! News that their friendship would go beyond Dancing With the Stars after the season finale.

Hannah Brown Says She and Alan Bersten Are Just Friends

When speaking with E! News, Brown was asked about how fans have been speculating that she and Bersten are dating. Her reply was, “I think our fans should focus on helping get a Mirrorball Trophy and that would just make us both very happy if they want our happiness. We have a great time together, we definitely have created a lasting friendship.”

This was not the only time that Brown denied dating Bersten. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Brown exclaimed, “No! I’m not [dating him] … We’re great friends. He kind of has to be my best friend, so I make him be … It has been an amazing experience. But, like I said, I have just been—trauma from dating, so we’re not going to do that right now.”

Brown Wants to Continue Her Relationship with Bersten After DWTS

A week before the season 28 finale of DWTS, Brown spoke with USA Today about where she’d like her relationship with Bersten to go after the show. She said that “We are both focused on this experience. We have one more week left. We’ve been a great team. And then, after this, we’re going to be great friends.”

She continued, “I’m really glad that Alan was my partner through all of this. We’ve definitely have grown as individuals and as a team. I’m really blessed to have his support.”

Alan Bersten Dated a Previous Partner of His on DWTS

In 2018, model Alexis Ren fell for her DWTS pro Alan Bersten but Bersten voiced on the show that he was hesitant to cross that line with his partner. Ren revealed her feelings to Bersten, who eventually gave in to his own feelings and they shared an on-camera kiss. The two ended up breaking up after the show ended its season and Bersten revealed on Jana Kramer’s podcast “Whine Down” that “She is a beautiful person, in and out, but that didn’t end up so well. So we’re not dating anymore for anyone asking.”

Bersten then said, “No more showmances for me. I’m done!”

Alexis Ren is now dating Noah Centineo, who is also known as “the internet’s boyfriend” because of his starring roles in Netflix movies like The Perfect Date. In an interview with E! Online, Ren gushed over her man, saying, “He’s amazing. His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he’s that much of a dork in real life, too … He’s met my family … it was great. My little brother was like, ‘Who is this person?’ and I was like, ‘Please, like him for me. I really like him.'”

