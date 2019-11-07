‘Apprentice: White House’? Mark Burnett & Donald Trump Kick Around New Reality Show Ideas

President Donald Trump is already thinking down the line for what to do when he is no longer president of the United States and, according to the Daily Beast, high on his list of options is getting back into the reality TV game.

The president formerly anchored NBC’s competition reality show The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice for 15 seasons and seven seasons, respectively, so he and producer Mark Burnett are reportedly talking about resurrecting the popular series.

According to three people with knowledge of the situation and another source close to the president, Burnett and Trump have kept in touch sporadically throughout his presidency and have discussed potential TV projects for when Trump leaves office. One of the ideas is The Apprentice: White House, which would continue the format of the previous version but be explicitly politics-themed.

“There have been several discussions between Burnett and Trump about The Apprentice: White House,” a source tells the Daily Beast. “It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing.”

Another source adds, “They actually talked about Apprentice: White House,” but says the discussion did not go very far.

Still, it does not take much for Twitter to run with an idea and the jokes are coming fast and furious.

Trump and Mark Burnett have spit-balled The Apprentice: White House. Here's a more realistic idea — The Apprentice: Big House! — Regi Brittain (@RegiBrittain) November 7, 2019

What if this entire time they have been filming “The Apprentice: White House” and we are all screaming over nothing — 🎃آرش (@tahdigpapi) November 7, 2019

We've been watching some form of "The Apprentice: White House" since June 2015, but OK. https://t.co/T9eS8xM0YU — Marina Fang (@marinafang) November 7, 2019

And one forward-thinking Twitter user even saw this coming three years ago:

I would totally watch it or like White House apprentice — Emily (@Ebechs) November 12, 2016

It’s no secret that Trump and Burnett have been friends for 15 years. Introducing Trump at the 2018 National Prayer Breakfast, Burnett described their friendship as “one of the greatest relationships of [his] life.”

However, during Trump’s presidential campaign, Burnett distanced himself from the Apprentice star after the infamous Access Hollywood tape. Burnett said in a statement:

Given all of the false media reports, I feel compelled to clarify a few points. I am not now and have never been a supporter of Donald Trump’s candidacy. I am not “Pro-Trump.” Further, my wife and I reject the hatred, division, and misogyny that has been a very unfortunate part of his campaign.

However, it seems that Burnett has no trouble separating professional relationships and political ones since it sounds like he is eager to get Trump back on TV as soon as his presidency has come to an end.

