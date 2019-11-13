CMA Awards 2019 Date, Time & Channel

Tonight is the 53rd Country Music Awards, which is also known as the CMA Awards. It’s an event to honor achievements in country music from 2019, as well as influences in the genre as a whole. Get to know all the details on the show schedule, what time it airs, the channel to watch, hosting info, performers, and more. Read on below.

CMA AWARDS 2019 DATE & TIME: The 2019 Country Music Awards airs live at 8 p.m. ET/time-delayed PT tonight, on November 13, 2019. There will also be an exclusive red carpet live stream, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 c. It will stream on the CMA Awards official website, which you can access by clicking here.

CMA AWARDS 2019 CHANNEL: The show airs live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and it broadcasts on the ABC network. For those in need of the exact channel number, check with your local TV provider (ie. Xfinity, FIOS) for the specific channel.

COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS 2019 HOST: Carrie Underwood is hosting the live event, having previously served as host during the 2018 ceremony. Her co-host, Brad Paisley, will not be returning, however, and in his place will be special guest hosts and country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

In addition to their hosting duties, Underwood, McEntire and Parton will team up to perform a sprawling, decades-spanning medley performance to open the show. The medley will also feature appearances from Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen (comprised of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires), Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” said CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

CMA AWARDS 2019 PERFORMERS: This year’s performers include Dierks Bentley with Chris Janson, John Osborne and Sheryl Crow, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Old Dominion, Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!NK and Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, and Keith Urban.

In addition to this staggering lineup, the CMA Awards will also see Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Runaway June team up for an all-star performance of a recent CMA Song of the Year.

CMA AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: According to International Business Times, the presenters lined up to appear at the event include Bobby Bones, Blanco Brown, Hannah Brown, Deana Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Janie Fricke, Jim Gaffigan, Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Craig Morgan, Jennifer Nettles, Madelaine Petsch, Midland, J.B. Smoove, Pam Tillis, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood.