Denny’s & IHOP Veterans Day 2019 Freebies & Breakfast Specials

Denny’s and IHOP are two restaurants where you can get free breakfasts if you are active military or a vet on Veterans Day 2019.

A Denny’s employee in Oklahoma City, OK confirmed, “We’re going to do free breakfasts for veterans and military members.” Newsweek has further reported that vets and members of the military who dine at Denny’s today can create their own Grand Slam between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, in Union City, NJ, an IHOP spokesperson let Heavy know about what free items they are offering for the holiday. The spokesperson said, “Veterans get free pancakes with strawberry, banana, and blueberries on them that look like the American flag. It’s for veterans and military who bring their ID.”

Select IHOP restaurants are also providing free Red, White, and Blue Combos which includes two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork sausage links, along with the pancakes.

Proof of Service Is Required

Proof of service is always needed when picking up free food on Veterans Day.

According to The Spruce, acceptable proof includes, “US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (American Legion, VFW, etc.), a photograph of yourself in US military uniform, wearing a uniform, DD214, military dog tags, and citation or commendation.”

Current Denny’s Specials

The Super Slam is back for $5.99 at Denny’s, with some locations charging $6.99, according to the official Denny’s website. The meal includes 2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, 2 Bacon Strips, and 2 Sausage Links.

If you are gearing up for the holidays, there are Holiday Feast items available. Some of the new and limited-time seasonal food items include the Apple Bourbon Pancake Breakfast, Apple Bourbon Crepe Breakfast, Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies, Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast, Bourbon Chicken & Garlic Peppercorn Sirloin Dinner, Garlic Peppercorn Sirloin & Premium Chicken Tenders Dinner, Turkey and Dressing Dinner, Pumpkin Pie, and Pecan Pie.

IHOP Features an Elf on the Shelf Holiday Menu

For 2019, IHOP is already in the holiday spirit with an Elf on the Shelf holiday menu. These items include Jolly Cakes and Oh What Funnel Cakes. There is also a Little Elves Combo and kids can eat one free kids entrée with each adult entrée purchase, every day from 4 – 10 p.m. The Jolly Cakes include fluffy green pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, a whipped topping and sprinkles. The funnel cake pancakes a crispy funnel cakes, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with glazed strawberries, whipped cream, and sprinkles.

There is also a Holiday Ham & Cheese Omelette, which is made up of diced ham & sausage, fire-roasted peppers & onions, hash browns, and Jack & Cheddar cheese. And, for a holiday drink, there is a Merry Marshmallow Hot Chocolate. This is a hot chocolate flavored drink with toasted marshmallow syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles.

If you want to order a meal for your holiday gathering at home, there is the Family Feast For the Holidays, which is limited offer items.

