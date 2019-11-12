DWTS Voting 2019: How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 9

It’s “Boy Band & Girl Group Week” on Dancing With the Stars 2019. There are six couples left in the mix and the eliminations continue. That’s why voting is so important.

Just look at Sean Spicer, he has consistently kept himself out of jeopardy because of his huge voting fanbase.

The way tonight’s episode will work is each couple will perform two individual dances. And, the official ABC description of tonight’s episode states, “Choreographed by Brooke Wendle and Rodrigo Basurto, the show will open with a medley of songs from some of the most popular boy bands and girl groups in history. For this week, there will be two rounds of competitive dance performances. In the first round, couples will dance to music from girl groups like TLC, Spice Girls, En Vogue and The Pointer Sisters, among others; the second round will be music from boy bands like Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and *NSYNC. For the first time ever and joining Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann, two guest judges in the ballroom will be Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and “Dancing” alum. Emma will judge the girl group dances, while Joey will judge the boy band dances. Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love,” Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind,” The Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited,” Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” New Kids on the Block’s “Step by Step,” and Jonas Brothers’ “Only Human,” among others.”

Read on for the rundown on the voting rules, the voting phone numbers and how to vote for your favorite contestants.

DWTS Voting Window & Rules 2019

Every Monday night, during the show, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) gets combined with the judges’ scores and is tabulated in real-time, with the bottom two couples revealed towards the end of the broadcast. Voting has been changed this season where the judges decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity’s journey comes to an end. The live vote combined with the judges’ scores is revealed during each broadcast, according to ABC.

Voters have to be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico in order to participate in voting, using any method. And, you can submit up to 10 votes per couple, per voting method, which means a total of 20 possible votes per voter.

ABC has reported that the voting window is only available for “Eastern and Central time zones and will not be available during later broadcasts in the Mountain, Pacific, Alaska or Hawaii time zones.” Voting will open at the start of the show, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and will close during the last commercial break.

Some viewers have complained about the new voting window. For example, one fan stated to us, “I do not like the voting this year. In Oklahoma we just get enough time to watch the last couple dance and start to vote and the voting was closed. We need more time. We didn’t get to vote.” So, for those in similar situations, be sure to get your votes in on time. With less than two hours for DWTS live voting, it’s key to get your votes in on time, especially for those who are located in central or mountain time zones.

If you are voting for Dancing With the Stars season 28 contestants online, you will need to have an ABC account, which you can sign up for by using an email address. If you already have an ABC account, you may have to reconfirm your registration if you haven’t used your account in a while. If this is the case, when you log in, you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code.

DWTS Voting Phone Numbers 2019

Viewers can vote either online or via text messages. The phone numbers and instructions for text messaging in your votes are:

Text ALLY to 21523 to vote for Ally Brooke

Text HANNAH to 21523 to vote for Hannah Brown

Text JAMES to 21523 to vote for James Van Der Beek

Text KEL to 21523 to vote for Kel Mitchell

Text LAUREN to 21523 to vote for Lauren Alaina

Text SEAN to 21523 to vote for Sean Spicer

Text messaging only applies, as there is no phone-in voting this season.

DWTS Performances Tonight

When it comes to which couples are performing which dance styles tonight, here is the list of performances:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will perform the only Quickstep and Rumba routines of the night.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are dancing a Salsa dance and the Tango.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will perform a Samba and then a Jazz dance.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will deliver a Paso and a Viennese Waltz.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are dancing a Samba and an Argentine Tango.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will perform a Jive and a Jazz routine.

Last week, Lindsay Arnold did not appear on the show and pro Jenna Johnson stepped in to take her place. Arnold suffered a family emergency, with the unexpected death of her mother-in-law.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Cast: DWTS Contestants & Partners