Fabio XB Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fabio XB, the legendary Italian DJ, has tragically died after a long battle with leukemia. He was 44 years old. Fabio’s death was confirmed in a Twitter post from his friend and fellow DJ Mike Dierickx. Dierickx wrote, “Rest in peace @Fabio_XB. It was an honor remixing your music, being an inspiration for the Italian trance scene and beloved by the trance family, such a talented trance producer gone too soon.”

Fabio was born Fabior Carrara in Milan, Italy. He began DJing under the moniker Fabio XB in 1995. At that time, Fabio became one of the most recognizable faces on the burgeoning dance music scene across Europe. Fabio produced other artist’s work under the moniker Alex Bartlett.

1. Fabio XB Last Released Original Music in 2017, While He Was in the Midst of His Leukemia Battle

According to his Twitter page, Fabio was based in Milan at the time of his death. On that bio, Fabio refers to himself as an “International DJ, producer and remixer.”

The last visible post on that page saw Fabio related a link to remix he had worked on to the song “A State of Trance” with fellow legend Armin Van Buuren. Fabio last released music in 2017.

2. Fabio Said in 2016 That Music Was Helping Him the Strength to Fight His Disease

In January 2016, Fabio told fans that he had been diagnosed with leukemia in June 2014. Fabio wrote that he was “still fighting to defeat this awful disease.” Fabio said in an April 2016 tweet that music was helping to give him the strength to fight his disease.

One of Fabio’s final Facebook posts, from October 2018, saw him celebrate the fact that he was able to go outside despite his crippling illness. Fabio said that it was the first time in five years that he had a day that was “pain-free.” Fabio wrote, ” I am super happy cause for the first time in 5 years I feel physically able to move like a normal person, or sort of.” Fabio added that because of his illness, he was forced to spend most of his time at home. Fabio said that he was able to leave his house only for around five minutes to get coffee but then he had to return home due to the pain.

3. Fabio Became Infatuated With EDM While He Was Studying Piano

Several biographical articles on Fabio refer to him as being a “music geek” in his youth. Fabio told The Music Essentials in 2014 that he became infatuated with dance music in his early teenage years while he was studying piano. Fabio had previously said that he had been playing piano since he was born.

Fabio told Armada Music in 2011 that the “XB” in his name came from his original moniker, Alex Bartlett, in that “x” was the last letter of “Alex” and “b” was the first letter in “Barlett.” Fabio said in the interview that he always likes to add a “touch of pop” into his trance and progressive music. Fabio said, “I love to produce vocals and I always will.” In addition to Bartlett, Fabio also owned the names DJAir, Fabeitto DJ and Lyala. Fabio said in a 2011 interview that his favorite female DJ is Romania native Claudia Cazacu. Fabio added that Cazacu is a “very nice girl.”

4. Fabio Was an Avid Fan of Italian Soccer Giants Juventus

Fabio said in an Indo Clubbing interview in 2012 that he was a fan of Juventus. Fabio said, “I’m all for Juventus.” Fabio added that he wasn’t impressed with the Italian national soccer team at the time and that he was rooting for England. Fabio said in a December 2013 interview that the United Kingdom was his favorite country in which to perform.

Fabio told The Music Essentials in 2014 that his favorite gig was Love Parade in Berlin in front of 1 million people. When asked what cities he would most like to play, Fabio said, “New York, Los Angeles and India, I really hope to have chance to play there soon!”

5. Fabio Is Being Mourned Extensively on Social Media

Fabio XB was one of the most beloved DJs on Europe’s EDM scene. As news of his tragic passing spread, fellow DJs, as well as fans, have taken social media to mourn. Here are some of the most poignant tributes:

Love you brother❤ together we rocked the world @Fabio_XB miss you already. I'll see you over the rainbow my dear friend💔 pic.twitter.com/8mMFuVm3rn — Linnea Schössow (@LinneaSchossow) November 16, 2019

RIP @Fabio_XB 😢 We lost a great soul and a massive talent… I am honored to have worked with a legend like you! 😔https://t.co/5VZh3Q7MmL — Bilal El Aly (@BilalElAly) November 16, 2019

Very sad to hear Fabio XB has passed away after a battle against leukemia. I had the pleasure to know him closely. Goodbye sweet prince, the music lives on. @Fabio_XB #RIP #FabioXB #ciao pic.twitter.com/uQK505Ytlz — Lana Kralj (@Lana_) November 16, 2019

Who shines the way?

On my day

Who lights the flame?

Hold me now

Who shines the way

Feel the sun

Who times my flow

#RIP @Fabio_XB — Benno de Goeij (@BennoDeGoeij) November 16, 2019

Sad day for trance, about what happened to Fabio XB. RIP legend! Your tunes will never be forgotten ❤️ Now you're definitely closer to the stars than ever.#trancefamily https://t.co/YIGkqOBVyn — Gavin José (@mr_gabrieljose) November 16, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing of @Fabio_XB after a long battle against leukemia. Fabio, I'm happy to have been able to work with you, bud. You were a huge inspiration for the trance scene and your music will live on #rip — CJ (@CarolinaGallipr) November 16, 2019

