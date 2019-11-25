Hallmark’s ‘Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2″: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2″, starring Ali LIebert, Peter Porte, and Tina Lifford. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 premieres November 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 30 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 6 at 8 p.m., Dec. 15 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 17 at 4 p.m., Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m., Dec. 28 at 6 p.m., and Dec. 31 at 2 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “A year after Darcy ran over Aiden, his amnesia is gone but not their love. Now she’s gotten him a first edition signed copy of his favorite book, Patricia Highsmith’s Found in the Street, for Christmas, perfect since that’s where she found him – under her bicycle! Aiden’s also creating a wonderful gift for Darcy, a carved replica of her hometown, just like the one her dad carved for her mother. But Aiden’s gift, which includes a carving of Darcy’s beloved rec center, which is in jeopardy of closing, holds another big surprise, which might just sweep her off her feet.”

This is the sequel to Hallmark’s A Gift to Remember from 2017.

‘Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2″‘ Was Filmed in Canada

A Gift to Remember 2 (originally filmed as A Gift to Cherish) was filmed in parts of Canada including Vancouver, according to IMDb.

According to What’s Filming, the movie was filmed in August and these locations included the Frazer Valley Regional Library on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge and the Maple Ridge City Hall.

Here is a filming notice:

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos.

After filming Liebert wrote: “My TV boyfriend is better than yours. 🏆😻 Every once in a while you get to work with another actor who gets you, who supports you, who is super talented & who is as silly as you are. I miss you already.”

Here’s another fun video she shared.

This photo from Porte was tagged in Vancouver.

Meet The Cast for ‘Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2’

Alie Liebert stars as Darcy. Liebert was a 2015 Canadian Screen Award winner (Best Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Series.) She got the award for Betty McRae in Bomb Girls. She’s most recently starred as a detective on Ten Days in the Valley. You may also remember her from appearances that include iZombie, Motive, Fringe, Hellcats, Lost Girl, Dead Like Me, Psych, Mech-X4, Harper’s Island, Intelligence, The Devout, Down River, Foxfire, Year of the Carnivore, and more.

Peter Porte stars as Aiden. He was recently in Hallmark’s July movie, Rome in Love. His many credits include Cold Case, CSI: Miami, Medium, The New Normal, Parks and Recreation, The Young and the Restless (Ricky Williams), Devious Maids, Baby Daddy, Telenovela, Mom, NCIS: LA, New Girl, and more. He’s also starred in many Hallmark features including A Gift to Remember, Love Once and Always, and Love at the Shore. He also toured Broadway with Mamma Mia!

Tina Lifford stars as Mrs. Henley. Lifford has a long list of success to her name, including roles on Queen Sugar, Scandal, The Devil’s Dolls, Minority Report, Parenthood, Single Ladies, Drop Dead Diva, Nip/Tuck, Lincoln Heights, CSI, ER, Family Law, Crisis Center, South Central, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Knots Landing, and more. Lifford was absolutely adorable in this movie and played an important role.

Andrew Dunbar is Pat. His credits include Love Under the Olive Tree, Bachelor Daddies, The Dating List, Life Sentence, SnowComing, Aurora Teagarden Mystery, When Calls the Heart (Dale Kellog), White Raven, Cedar Cove (Matt Jeffers), Stargate Universe (Marine Cpl. Gorman), and more.

Dominic Mariche is Marcus. His credits include See (Kofun age 7), The InBetween, Deadly Class, NarcoLeap, The Crossing, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Brandi Alexander is Nurse Nancy. Her credits include Grand Army, Woke, Our Christmas Love Song, The Last Bridesmaid, Daughter, Memories of Christmas, Darrow & Darrow, Falling for You, Insomnia (Eva), The Romeo Section (Lana), Heartbeat, Motive, Blackstone, V, Smallville, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Lexi (Bailey)

Abby Ross (Carrie)

Edwin Perez (Matthew)

Aurelio Di Nunzio (Luigi)

Benjamin Wilkinson (David Pierce)

Alex Kliner (Alan)

Anna Hagan (Susan)

Vivian Lanko (Astrid)

Marko Hohlbein (Walter)

Stefania Indelicato (Glenda)

Paula Giroday (Mary)

Stacy Fair (Sheryl)

Ramon Terell (Sam)

Susie Lee (Carolyn)

Sheila Tyson (Mrs. Howarth)

Keisha Hanes (Vanessa)

Thea Highwarden (Isabella)

Juliana Wimbles (Jenny)

Holly Hougham (Karen)

Elliette Rae Ballard-Latimer (Allegra)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s ‘The Mistletoe Secret’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast