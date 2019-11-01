Hallmark’s ‘Two Turtle Doves’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is continuing its Christmas TV movie series with Two Turtle Doves, starring Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady. You know Christmas is just around the corner when Hallmark starts its long-awaited season of holiday movies. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Two Turtle Doves’

Two Turtle Doves premieres tonight, Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m., Nov. 6 at 5 p.m., Nov. 10 at 1 a.m., Nov. 14 at 11 p.m., Nov. 16 at 3 p.m., Nov. 18 at 9 p.m., Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., Nov. 22 at 1 p.m., and Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas.”

‘Two Turtle Doves’ Was Filmed in Canada

Two Turtle Doves was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, according to IMDb. The movie was produced by Manitoba Productions.

Back in June, a call was made for non-union actors to play extras in the movie. They filmed in the Stonewall area from June 17-20.

Lesley Demetriades directed the movie.

Filming wrapped for the movie on June 21.

On June 18, Demetriades shared that yes, you can be a mother and a director. “Women were built for this kind of creative work,” she shared.

The Cast for ‘Two Turtle Doves’

Nikki DeLoach stars as Dr. Sharon Hayes. Her career began with The Mickey Mouse Club (where she began, starring alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.) DeLoach’s long list of impressive credits include Traveller, Misery Loves Company, Never Give Up: The Jimmy V. Story, Awkward (Lacey Hamilton, where she was considered one of TV’s “hottest moms”), NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI, Without a Trace, Mad Men, Cold Case, North Shore, A Kind of Magic, and more. Her Hallmark appearances include The Perfect Catch, Christmas Land, A Dream of Christmas, and Truly Madly Sweetly just in September on Hallmark. This December she starred in Reunited at Christmas on Hallmark. She recently starred on Love to the Rescue.

Michael Rady stars as Sam. Rady’s appearances include UnREAL, Atypical, Jane the Virgin, Intelligence, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sequel, Sleeper Cell, ER, Greek, Melrose Place (the reboot), Emily Owens MD, House of Lies, The Guardian, J. Edgar, and more. He was recently on Hallmark’s Christmas at Pemberley Manor. He recently starred with DeLoach on Hallmark’s Love to the Rescue.

Zach Tinker (pictured above, left) stars as Alex. His many credits include American Horror Story, Chances, You’re the Worst, and The Young and the Restless, where he’s played Fenmore Baldwin for 17 episodes. Other appearances include NCIS, Law & Order True Crime, and more.

Michaela Russell (pictured above right) stars as Mikayla. She was also on Love to the Rescue.

BJ Harrison and Joh B. Lowe (pictured above) also star as Ethel and Nick.

BJ has starred on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Riverdale, Road to Christmas, Take Two, Beyond, Loudermilk, Imposters, and much much more.

John B. Lowe has starred in Nikola Tesla and the End of the World, Christmas Connection, Snowed-Inn Christmas, Tiny Plastic Men, Cashing In, Nothing Too Good for a Cowboy, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Heidi Spry (Lucy)

Zach Smadu (Roland)

Lanette Ware (Prof. Warren)

BJ Harrison (Ethel)

John B. Lowe (Nick)

Mariam Bernstein (Gloria)

Candace Smith (Patsy)

Hazel Venzon (Mayor)

Alicia Johnston (Andrea)

Megan McArton (Kelly)

Kelley Hirst (Joyce)

Curtis Moore (Judge 1)

Jan Skene (Judge 2)

Cindy Myskiw (Townsperson 2 )

Trevor Russell (Jacques)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s ‘Over the Moon in Love’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos