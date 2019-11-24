‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 3 Downloads: Amazon & iTunes Options

The new season of Rick and Morty is already a huge hit on Adult Swim. If you’re looking for a legal way to download the full new episodes, including Season 4 Episode 3, then your best options are iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play. Note that these services are different from live stream services. With these services, you either purchase a season pass or individual episodes, which are typically available within 24 hours after they have aired on Adult Swim. You don’t stream the episodes while it’s airing live.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 on Amazon

Season 4 of Rick and Morty is also available for purchase on Amazon as new episodes are released and Season 4 Episode 3 will be posted on Amazon as well. Here’s the direct link.

You can add the season to your watchlist or just pre-order the entire Season 4 on HD for $22.99. You’ll be notified as new episodes are posted. New episodes are typically posted within 24 hours of when they air on Adult Swim. Or you can buy each episode individually.

According to Amazon, you can sometimes download Prime video titles for offline viewing. But to do this, you must have a Fire Tablet or the Prime Video app on iOS or Android. To download individual episodes, choose the download icon in the list of episodes.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 on iTunes

Season 4 of Rick and Morty will be available for purchase on iTunes as new episodes are released. This includes Season 4 Episode 3. Just go to the iTunes app and search for Rick and Morty Season 4. You’ll see this screen.

You can buy the entire season for $22.99, but new episodes will still be delivered one at a time after they air on Adult Swim. Then you’ll be notified as new episodes are posted.

According to Apple, you can buy an entire TV season on the iTunes store and watch it on your computer, iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. To download the season, click the button to buy the season (or episode.) Typically you can either buy a season pass for a season in progress and new episodes will be downloaded when they’re available. According to iTunes: “When new episodes become available, you’re notified via email. To download a new episode, click the link in the email. If you buy a season pass and then buy an individual episode, you’re charged again for the episode.”

Or you can buy the new episodes individually. In the past, new episodes were posted on iTunes within 24 hours of airing on Adult Swim, typically sometime on Monday morning.

You can also choose your download preferences for new episodes. According to iTunes, you can download full-size HD videos, high-quality SD videos, or both. Some HD are available in both 1080p and 720p.

Just note that the numbering of the episodes is a little odd on iTunes. Episode 2 on iTunes for Season 4 is actually the “Inside the Episode” special. Then Episode 3 on iTunes for Season 4 is actually Episode 2 that aired last week. Episode 3 will meanwhile be listed as Episode 5 when it’s released.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 on Google Play

You can also purchase new episodes, including Season 4 Episode 3, on Google Play. You can buy the full season for $17.99 or you can buy episodes individually. These are also not available as the episode’s airing on Adult Swim, but later, typically within 24 hours of the episode airing. But some viewers have noted that on Google Play it sometimes takes longer.

Live Stream Options

Remember, the download options above are not live stream options. There are a lot of options for watching the new season live if you prefer that. If you have cable, you can watch on Adult Swim’s TV channel. There’s also AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services. Or you can watch live if you have Hulu with Live TV. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial option, but if you’re already subscribed it can be a great way to watch live if you don’t have cable.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works