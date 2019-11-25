Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Never Got Married

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner spent their entire relationship answering questions and dealing with rumors. One of the biggest of the rumors seemed to be if they were married, engaged, or even planning a wedding in the future. As the gossip spanned every possible combination, it was easy for fans to speculate what may or may not have happened. The reality star and the rapper both helped to fuel the media speculation.

Scott Called Jenner His Wife

The rapper’s Astroworld tour had it ups and downs. Most notably, the show started late in some cities or had to be rescheduled in others. When it came to the Astroworld Festival, Scott pulled out all the stops to give fans what they wanted. Among those who attended, many saw Jenner there along with the couple’s daughter. In a response to the gossip about the current breakup or talk of Jenner going out with Drake, the rapper let it be known that Jenner was still with him. Scott called her his “beautiful wife” while he spoke to the audience in attendance. The comment kept fans guessing as to his motivations for the public announcement.

For their part, the couple has been seen together for the sake of their daughter, Stormi. Both Jenner and Scott have been said to be making the most out of the situation for her sake. Someone close to the pair spoke with Hollywood Life about the parents. “Kylie and Travis haven’t been hanging out more than usual, they’re simply spending time together like they have all along despite their split. Kylie would never want to keep Stormi from her dad and knows it’s so important for Stormi to have both parents’ involvement in her life,”the anonymous informant said.

The Couple Had Several Breakups

One of the biggest hurdles for people who believe the couple might be married have been their regular breakups. Though the pair get back together, there’s never an announcement about a separation. If couple was married, that would be the legal terminology used. Friends and family often speak out and say the two will get back together. Still, there is never a mention of separation or divorce in any of these interviews.

In a roundup of their late 2019 split, US Weekly listed sources that covered both angles of this complicated romance. “Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She’s happy and things in her life are great,” said one source. Another had an entirely different perspective on the couple. “They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter,”they said. Notice that neither of the comments points to a wedding, divorce, or mention of a married couple.