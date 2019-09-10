Kylie Jenner Teases Playboy Shoot in Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner teased her upcoming Playboy shoot, directed and moderated by Travis Scott, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the post, which you can see below, Jenner wrote, “When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon”

The caption appears to be an ode to their love story: Scott is originally from Houston, while Jenner grew up just outside of Los Angeles. Scott didn’t post any announcement about his involvement in the shoot on his own Instagram.

In the photo, Jenner is wearing nothing but a cowboy hat, while Scott is wearing jeans. The 22-year-old billionaire has been dating Scott for several years now; they have a young daughter together named Stormi Webster.

Jenner is not the first of her sisters to pose for Playboy: she’s following in the footsteps of big sis Kim, who posed for the iconic magazine in 2007.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenner Appears in the Fall 2019 Pleasure Issue for Playboy

Playboy Magazine announced the upcoming shoot of the youngest Jenner at around the same time Jenner posted her Instagram. The preview for the Fall 2019 Pleasure Issue reads,

The Fall 2019 quarterly of PLAYBOY is an issue dedicated to pleasure. It is a celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community. And did we mention sex? In this issue, we aren’t only showcasing the artists and creators who bring us joy; we’re also shining a light on visionaries and revolutionaries who are fighting to expand access to pleasure for all. Featuring Kylie Jenner by Travis Scott, Thomas Middleditch, Toro y Moi, King Princess, Anand Giridharadas, Marilyn Minter, Keith Hufnagel, Catherine Lacey, Edward Norton, Simon Hanselmann and more; plus Playmates Hilda Dias Pimental, Gillian Chan and Jordy Murray. Cover art featuring Kylie Jenner, shot by Sasha Samsanova and creative directed by Travis Scott.

Kylie’s Sister, Kim Kardashian, Posed for Playboy in 2007

Jenner isn’t the first sister of the Kardashian clan to post for the famous magazine, pioneered by the late Hugh Hefner. Kim Kardashian posed for the magazine in 2007; per People, Kim was so nervous about posing nude that she had to have a meeting with Hefner to be convinced.

When Hefner died at 91 years old in 2017, Kim posted a tribute to the mogul in an Instagram story post. She wrote, “RIP HEF! Reminiscing about the my Playboy shoot, the amazing parties at the mansion, and how much I loved Hef! I am honored to have been a part of the Playboy team!!!”

In a recent interview for Playboy, Kim talked at length about her experience dealing with the public eye, as well as the lessons she learned from her infamous sex tape with Ray J. She said, “People now perceive me in a certain way, which is frustrating. They assume I am slutty. They don’t understand that he was a boyfriend of three years.”

She also addressed ongoing rumors of plastic surgery. “I always laugh when it says on the Internet that I have fake boobs or butt implants or injected lips, because it’s not true,” she said. “I’ve never had plastic surgery.”