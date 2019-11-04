DWTS Voting 2019: How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 8

It’s “Dance-Off Week” on Dancing With the Stars 2019. There are seven couples left in the mix and the eliminations continue. That’s why voting is so important.

The way tonight’s episode will work is each couple will perform their individual dance. Then six of the couples will face-off in dance-off challenges. Because of James Van Der Beek’s previous high scores, he is the contestant who does not have to participate in the challenge, according to Womans Day. The DWTS Instagram account confirmed, “Verified Couples have TWO dances this week: Competitive performance with their partner and a dance-off against another couple. #TeamVanDerSlate have earned immunity from the dance-off, but not from elimination on Monday. CONGRATS, @vanderjames, and @theemmaslater! #DWTS.”

But, just because James Van Der Beek is exempt from the dance-off, it doesn’t mean he has immunity from being sent home. Van Der Beek can still get kicked off the show. So, votes are still just as important.

DWTS Voting Window & Rules 2019

DWTS season 28 voting works differently, as the judges’ scores carry more weight. According to ABC, the way Dancing With the Stars works this season is this, “Each Monday night, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges’ scores and tabulated in real-time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. And for the first time in DWTS history, voting has been changed this season where the judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity’s journey comes to an end … Moving forward with each subsequent Monday night, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast.”

Voters have to be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico in order to participate in voting, using any method. And, you can submit up to 10 votes per couple, per voting method, which means a total of 20 possible votes per voter.

ABC has reported that the voting window is only available for “Eastern and Central time zones and will not be available during later broadcasts in the Mountain, Pacific, Alaska or Hawaii time zones.” Voting will open at the start of the show, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and will close during the last commercial break.

Some viewers have complained about the new voting window. For example, one fan stated to us, “I do not like the voting this year. In Oklahoma we just get enough time to watch the last couple dance and start to vote and the voting was closed. We need more time. We didn’t get to vote.” So, for those in similar situations, be sure to get your votes in on time. With less than two hours for DWTS live voting, it’s key to get your votes in on time, especially for those who are located in central or mountain time zones.

If you are voting for Dancing With the Stars contestants online, you will need to have an ABC account, which you can sign up for by using an email address. If you already have an ABC account, you may have to reconfirm your registration if you haven’t used your account in a while. If this is the case, when you log in, you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code.

DWTS Voting Phone Numbers 2019

Fans can vote either online or via text messages. The phone numbers and instructions for text messaging in your votes are:

Text ALLY to 21523 to vote for Ally Brooke

Text HANNAH to 21523 to vote for Hannah Brown

Text JAMES to 21523 to vote for James Van Der Beek

Text KATE to 21523 to vote for Kate Flannery

Text KEL to 21523 to vote for Kel Mitchell

Text LAUREN to 21523 to vote for Lauren Alaina

Text SEAN to 21523 to vote for Sean Spicer

Text messaging only. No phone-in voting this season.

Who do you think will be eliminated this week?

