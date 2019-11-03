What Time Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ on TV Tonight? 11/2/2019

In recent years, Saturday Night Live has aired its show live across the country, not just on the east coast. According to Deadline, when it comes to mountain time and other time zones besides the east coast, here is the rundown of times SNL airs across the country.

11:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. CT

9:30 p.m. Mountain

8:30 p.m. PT

Deadline has also reported that for the Mountain and Pacific time zones, Saturday Night Live will be repeated at 11:30 p.m.

SNL 2019 News

In recent SNL news, Michael Che has received backlash over a joke he made about Caitlyn Jenner. During a “Weekend Update” segment, Che intentionally misgendered Jenner as part of a joke about Kanye West, according to The Daily Beast.

Kristen Stewart has also returned to the show as a host again.

When Stewart first appeared on the show as a host, she accidentally swore on live television. She first referenced a tweet that Donald Trump had made about her cheating on her ex-boyfriend, Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. Buzzfeed reported Stewart saying during the show’s opening monologue, “I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching and I don’t think he likes me that much. Four years ago, I was dating this guy called Rob and we broke up and then we got back together and, for some reason, it made Donald Trump go insane.”

Stewart went on to say that she is now gay and that’s when the f-bomb came … Stewart said, “We’ve got a great show and I totally care that I’m here ’cause it’s the coolest f-cking …” Stewart covered her mouth and appeared mortified. She later confessed to USA Today, “I felt so bad about it. I just came offstage apologizing profusely. They were really nice about it. They were like, ‘We still have an entire show to do, don’t think about it.'”

SNL Season 45 Schedule

Some of the upcoming hosts known for this season are Harry Styles and Eddie Murphy. Harry Styles is set to appear on November 16, 2019 and will pull double duty as the host and the musical guest. Murphy will host the show on December 21, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy recently appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan and dished on the sequel to Coming to America. He revealed that all the same familiar faces will be back and that the movie is almost finished.

How to Watch SNL Online

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 40-plus live TV channels included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

