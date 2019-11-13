What Time Is ‘The Masked Singer’ on TV Tonight? 11/13/2019

The Masked Singer continues its second season tonight on FOX. The competition series has been a smash hit for the network, captivating fans with its mixture of live singing and intriguing mystery. With that said, what time is The Masked Singer on TV tonight? What time does it air on FOX?

The Masked Singer will premiere from 8 – 9:01 p.m. ET/PT or 7 – 8:01 p.m. CT depending on your time zone. This is the standard release schedule for the series. Those who are unable to see it live will also be able to watch the latest episodes on streaming services. Click here for a rundown of how to stream The Masked Singer online for free.

While The Masked Singer generally follows this release schedule, there have been some minor adjustments. The season premiere offered two episodes instead of the standard single release, and there will be a similar exception on December 10, 2019. Instead of the standard hour-long time slot on Wednesday, the series will air an additional episode on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The episode will feature the six remaining contestants competing together for the first time, with one celebrity unmasked, according to the Wrap. The series will resume its usual time slot the following night. The description for the episode, titled reads: “Two celebrities will be unwrapped in the special holiday-themed semifinals episode.”

‘The Masked Singer’ 2019 News

There have been several guest stars throughout season 2, and the latest is Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. He will help the regular panel of Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Sherzinger and Ken Jeong as they attempt to guess the identities of the remaining singers.

The Flower poses the biggest challenge during tonight’s promos. Some of the most notable guesses for the Flower so far include Jessie J and Patti LaBelle, but all pale in comparison to Jeong’s wild theory. He goes out on the biggest limb and suggests that the Flower is actually pop star Björk. “I’ve been on the Björk train for her last two performances and to me, this is clearly Icelandic classic Björk,” he said to a laughing audience. “And I’ll tell you why.” The comedian then points to the clue package that preceded Flower’s performance, where she says “‘Oh so quiet.’ He then says that reminds him of Björk’s biggest song.

Craig Plestis, the show’s executive producer, told Decider that he can’t wait to see how the audiences react when they find out who is under each respective costume. “As well as just getting some unbelievable talent within the show, I think there are definitely going to be some huge surprises that America will see within the coming months,” he teased. “There are going to be some good twists and turns in this next season. This is the one show like pay attention, it’s all there for you if you want to pay attention. If you don’t, you’re having a great time watching a great show as well.”